The Big Ten and SEC can basically say they run college sports, and they want to continue to add teams to their leagues. Conference realignment has been something talked about for some time, and it looks like, in the latest conversation, Virginia and North Carolina seem to be among those teams looking to join the Big Ten or SEC, according to On3 Sports college football insider.

“I think we're going to be 20 or 24 with the ACC and the Big 10,” McMurphy said. “The question is what is going on with the Big 10 and the ACC, and are they going to be allowed to be part of that group. I think it's very clear. North Carolin and Virginia will be highly contested between both conferences, and where they end up, no one knows. I do think they're the most attractive to both leagues, and let's see what happens. Five years is a long way off, two years is light-years away, but speculate recklessly.”

North Carolina and Virginia are attractive to both the SEC and Big Ten in expansion, per @Brett_McMurphy👀 pic.twitter.com/YLgv2EPDYD — On3 (@On3sports) August 27, 2025 Expand Tweet

It's all speculation, but it's not crazy to think that those two teams would be the pursued targets when it comes to realignment.

Virginia has a well-run sports program across the board and is one of the top academic institutions in the country. Football is the one sport that requires the most financial responsibility, and if they were in the Big Ten or SEC, there's no doubt that they would grow. Their baseball and basketball programs are looking to be at the top of their game, especially with new head coaches.

As for North Carolina, they've always been known for their basketball team, but there is a lot of optimism surrounding their football program with Bill Belichick in the building.

North Carolina and Virginia have some compelling cases, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see them move in the future.