In this NIL-defined era of the NCAA, it is a free-for-all. A period in which student athletes are being monetized in some unique, if not drastic, ways.

On Wednesday, it was reported that Chipotle will provide a card for free meals, according to Brett McMurphy of On3Sports. The athletes who will reap this reward will hail from the Universities of Ohio State, Florida, and Georgia.

Altogether, the athletes will receive a complimentary Chipotle card for use throughout their entire athletic season. Furthermore, the athletes are on scholarship and/or walk-ons.

This is part and parcel of an era in which athletes are signing lucrative NIL deals. At the same time, NCAA programs such as Ohio State recently had a $20 million NIL roster.

Last year, Chipotle partnered with Ohio State, and this is an extension of that deal. As for Florida and Georgia, this is the first time they will be partnering with Chipotle.

Furthermore, all three programs are among the most prestigious in college sports. Recently, Florida won the NCAA Men's Basketball Championship for the first time since 2007.

Georgia is set to begin the football season as one of the top teams in the SEC.

The NCAA is still coming to terms with NIL .

The ushering in of NIL deals has completely upended the so-called “amateurism” of college athletics. The allocation of $2.8 billion to former athletes in a landmark House Settlement paves the way for student athlete compensation.

Additionally, NIL deals and partnerships with companies like Chipotle will help bolster recruitment efforts for prospective student-athletes. That, plus the prestige of Ohio State, Florida, and Georgia, could lead to increased recruitment.

The flip side of this is the risk that the so-called “pay for play” from boosters could lead to the manipulation of athletes into attending certain institutions under those pretenses. Nevertheless, the game has changed and won't go back.