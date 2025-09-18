The Big 12 conference could soon be going international in college football. Arizona State football and Kansas are finalizing an agreement that would have them play in London in 2026, per On3.

“Once finalized, Wembley Stadium would host the Big 12 matchup on Sept. 19, 2026,” the outlet reported on X, formerly Twitter.

The game would be the first FBS college football game ever played in London, Brett McMurphy reported. NFL games have been played in that city over the last few years. American football is becoming more popular in other countries, and this effort is seen as a way to help popularize the college game overseas.

This would be the conference opener for both teams in the 2026 campaign. Kansas was scheduled to host the Sun Devils.

Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark is making it a priority to play conference games all over the world.

“Playing in Ireland (this year) is the first step,” Yormark said at Big 12 Media Days this year. “Playing in Ireland is an impetus for future global expansion and I’m all in on it.”

Time will tell if the league schedules more games in Europe, or other continents.

Article Continues Below

The Big 12 conference is looking wide open this season

There appears to be no true favorite in the Big 12 conference this year. Arizona State won the Big 12 championship in 2024, and made the College Football Playoff. While the Sun Devils entered the season with a ranking, Arizona State lost to Mississippi State in non conference action.

Kansas is 2-1 on the campaign. The Jayhawks defeated Fresno State and Wagner, but lost to Missouri. The team is led by veteran quarterback Jalon Daniels. Daniels has 679 passing yards this season, and nine touchdown passes.

Iowa State is currently the highest ranked Big 12 team. The Cyclones are no. 12 nationally in the latest Associated Press College Football poll. Utah and Texas Tech are also ranked.

Arizona State visits Baylor on Saturday, while Kansas hosts West Virginia.