The Boston College Eagles and head coach Bill O'Brien have reportedly named the team's starting quarterback for Week 1. ESPN's Pete Thamel reported on X that the Eagles are naming redshirt sophomore Dylan Lonergan as the starter against Fordham.

Lonergan previously played for Alabama before transferring to Boston College this winter. It was O'Brien who initially helped recruit him to play for the Crimson Tide. However, the two never crossed paths as O'Brien returned to the NFL for one season before becoming Boston College's head coach.

Now, in their first season playing together, O'Brien has reportedly named the 21-year-old as the starter over a seasoned veteran.

“Lonergan beat out redshirt senior Grayson James for the starting nod,” Thamel posted on X. “BC Coach Bill O'Brien has been clear throughout camp that both quarterbacks will play this year.”

James saw significant playing time for Boston College last season, mainly in the back half of the year. His final start of the season came in the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl against Nebraska, where he completed 26 of his 41 pass attempts for 301 yards.

Lonergan, on the other hand, hasn't seen much playing time. In both 2023 and 2024, he rarely appeared for the Crimson Tide, completing a total of seven passes in two seasons.

The Snellville, Georgia native was initially a four-star recruit when committing to Alabama. He was ranked No. 36 overall in the ESPN 300 and the No. 8 quarterback in the 2023 class.

He attended Brockwood High School, where he showcased his collegiate potential during his junior season. Lonergan threw for 3,350 yards, 31 touchdowns, and three interceptions while completing nearly 63% of his pass attempts. Besides Alabama, he also received offers from Stanford, South Carolina, Arizona State, and Arkansas.

Despite Thamel's reports indicating the quarterback decision isn't final, O'Brien and his coaching staff are relying on the redshirt sophomore heading into Week 1 against Fordham. After that, the non-conference matchups get increasingly harder, with away games at Michigan State and Stanford.

Boston College has finished 7-6 in each of the past two seasons. In year three under O'Brien, any leap forward will hinge on the quarterback, and for now, Lonergan has his trust.