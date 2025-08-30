In his final College GameDay show, Lee Corso's 431st headgear pick was in the city where he first wore it.

Corso infamously put on the headgear of Brutus Buckeye on October 5, 1996, in Columbus, Ohio, predicting that then No. 3 Ohio State would defeat No. 4 Penn State. It's only fitting that his final headgear pick was back where it all started.

To honor the longtime ESPN college football analyst and former football coach, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day brought Corso a gift when arriving on the Gameday set.

“Coach Corso,” Day said, according to College GameDay on X. “On behalf of everybody at Ohio State, I want to thank you for everything you've done for college football. So, this helmet right here has your name on it, but it also has a Buckeye leaf for every time you chose Ohio State with the mascot.”

Ohio State was Corso's most popular pick with the headgear, selecting them 45 times heading into Saturday. While Day presented the helmet with 45 Buckeye leaves, he had one more small gift for Corso.

“Here's one more (leaf), right here if you need one later today at noon,” Day said. Corso was quick to respond with his signature catchphrase: “Not so fast, my friend.”

Moments before kickoff at Ohio Stadium between No. 3 Ohio State and No. 1 Texas, Corso did in fact need the extra leaf. He put on Brutus' headgear one final time in a full-circle moment for the longtime TV analyst.

Corso's legacy was already cemented in the sport of college football. His headgear selections have gone viral time and time again, whether it be roasting the guest picker or teasing the home crowd before eventually selecting the road team.

ESPN spent much of Saturday's Gameday show honoring the former college football coach. Corso will walk away to celebrations across the country during Week 1 of the 2025 season.