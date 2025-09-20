Clemson's rough 2025 start is continuing into Week 4. After last week's upset loss to Georgia Tech, the Tigers came home looking to rebound against Syracuse.

Instead, the Orange came out firing in the first half and currently lead 24-14 at halftime. The lowest point of the Tigers' first half came midway through the second quarter when Syracuse quarterback Steve Angeli delivered a touchdown pass over the shoulder of Darrell Gill Jr..

The Organe's third touchdown in the first half put them up 24-7. Now, fans and analysts alike are chiming in again with concerns about Clemson's performance.

“Dabo Swinney: ‘What's so bad about our program?' The program: ‘Well, now that you mention it…,' Yahoo Sports senior writer Dan Wolken posted on X.

Dabo Swinney: “What’s so bad about our program?” The program: “Well, now that you mention it…” pic.twitter.com/zD9zhLXhfm — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) September 20, 2025 Expand Tweet

ESPN college football analyst Max Olson also chimed in with his thoughts: “My goodness.” One comment under his post responded with, “Deep fundamental problems with this program…”

Clemson put up a fight to end the half, cutting Syracuse's lead to just 10 points. The Tigers' offense produced a total of 24o yards. Quarterback Cade Klubnik is 15-of-19 passing with 152 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception.

The problem is more so with defense. Syracuse's offense has 303 total yards at half, with Angeli's 180 passing yards and two touchdowns leading the way.

Clemson's run defense has been just as bad. Syracuse's top two backs, Yasin Willis and Will Nixon, combined for 15 carries, 114 yards, and a rushing touchdown.

New defensive coordinator Tom Allen has a lot of adjustments to make at halftime. The Tigers will try to keep their ACC Championship hopes alive by mounting a comeback against Syracuse.

The schedule only gets tougher as they get into the thick of the ACC schedule, including games against SMU and Florida State. Coming back against Syracuse will be crucial if Clemson wants to advance to the postseason.