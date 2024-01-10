EJ Barthel and the Nebraska football program really stood out for Dante Dowell.

Everything is starting to fall into place for the Nebraska football program. Matt Rhule was blasted during his first year with the squad but is looking to make 2024 their year. Dylan Raiola came to the squad first. Now, it looks like the Cornhuskers have another star in their hands with a transfer from Oregon and it may all be due to running backs coach EJ Barthel. If fans do not know Dante Dowell, maybe his elite potential and swift feet can speak for themselves.

There was a lot of effort that was necessary for Matt Rhule's Nebraska football squad to notch Dante Dowell. After all, a five-win team does not look attractive for most transfers. But, it may have been EJ Barthel's willingness and grit that was on display during the visit that swayed him. The new Cornhuskers running back unveiled it in his latest statement, via Evan Bland of the Omaha World-Herald.

“I saw how much he wanted to coach me and he was telling me how the room was. I just want to come in and compete and be an every-down back,” he declared.

It also took some help from their running backs coach to convince him. Eventually, he would come around and decide to join the program.

The Nebraska football squad is now looking ready on all fronts of their offense. They have a star to orchestrate air attacks in Dylan Raiola. Dowell will now lead the charge on the ground with his rushing game. He had already shown flashes at Oregon. Now, it will be the time for him to tap his potential with Coach Rhule.