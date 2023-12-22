Nebraska football WR commit Isaiah McMorris praises head coach Matt Rhule ahead of joining the Cornhuskers

During their first year with Matt Rhule as head coach, Nebraska football had a rocky season going 5-7, and 3-6 in the Big Ten Conference. This was a slight improvement from when the Cornhuskers went 4-8 in 2022, before Rhule took over.

The good news for Nebraska is that Rhule has a proven track record of helping college football programs improve over a few seasons. Nebraska WR commit Isaiah McMorris, who will join the team in 2024, is one player that believes in the offense and program Rhule is building.

“I feel like future offensive players should pick Nebraska just because Matt Rhule, he has a history of changing programs around. I know,” McMorris said. “We will score a lot of points just because of the weapons we have,” via 247 Sports' Brian Christopherson.

Along with the three-star receiver in McMorris, Nebraska has secured other notable recruits including five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola and four-star tight end Carter Nelson.

In previous stops at Temple and Baylor, Rhule showed the biggest growth in his teams during his second season with them. After going 2-10 during his first season with Temple, they then improved to 6-6 the following year before finishing with two 10-win seasons before Rhule left the school. After that, Rhule started 1-11 in his first year with Baylor, before quickly turning them into a 7-6 team in his second season, and an 11-3 team during his third year there.

While Rhule was unable to replicate that success with the Carolina Panthers in the NFL, he has a solid track record as a college football coach. With key recruits like Nelson, McMorris and Raiola, don't be surprised to see the Cornhuskers improve significantly over the next two seasons.