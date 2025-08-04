College football analyst Bruce Feldman of The Athletic released his annual “Freaks list” once again, and there are numerous names that deserve attention. Coming in at No. 2 on the list is a 366-pound Alabama Crimson Tide star who should be taking his game to another level. It's time for you to meet offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor.

Proctor, who is 20 years old, is a certified athletic specimen. Feldman explains how the Alabama star's athleticism is unheard of, especially considering Proctor is 6-foot-7 and 366 pounds.

“The biggest, by far, of Alabama's three O-line Freaks, the 6-7, 366-pound Proctor's body has 274 pounds of lean muscle mass with 26 percent body fat,” wrote Feldman. “His strength numbers are awesome. This summer, he squatted 815 pounds, benched 535, and power cleaned 405.

“Honestly, I was even more blown away when I found out he vertical jumped 32 inches and broad jumped 9-3. He’s 366 pounds! That 32-inch vertical is as much or more than five of the wideouts who were at this year’s combine,” continued Feldman. “It's the same as Colorado's LaJohntay Wester, and he weighed 203 pounds less.”

Kadyn Proctor is entering his third year at Alabama. He's been the starting offensive tackle since his freshman year. His unique athleticism that earned him the No. 2 spot on Feldman's Freak list, combined with two years of playing experience, suggests the Crimson Tide star is set up for a big 2025-26 campaign.

Proctor's performances on the field back up everything that Feldman is raving about as well. The college football Insider highlighted some of Proctor's games from throughout his collegiate career that should have Alabama fans over the moon.

“In his first season at Alabama, Proctor started at left tackle and was selected to the All-SEC Freshman Team by the conference coaches. He had his highest-graded performance of the season against Georgia and its top-ranked defense.

“Last year against Georgia, Proctor earned a 90 percent grade with five knockdown blocks as the Tide didn't allow a sack all night, per Pro Football Focus. Against South Carolina's ferocious D-line, Proctor did not allow a sack, pressure, or quarterback hit in 63 snaps and posted five knockdowns.”

We'll see Proctor and the Alabama Crimson Tide in action later in August when the program takes on the Florida State Seminoles on August 30. It's a good Week 1 matchup, as the team aims to remain on top of the rankings with a big win over a tough opponent.