After winning the national championship, the Ohio State football program comes into the season with massive expectations as the defending champions. They lost a lot of talent from last year's team, but they are only reloading. Jeremiah Smith is still on the roster and is the best player in college football as a sophomore, and is getting recognized as such.

The Athletic released its annual list of College Football Freaks for 2025 from Bruce Feldman, and Jeremiah Smith was recognized as the best in the country. Smith is a sophomore, but he physically has the tools to start in the NFL right now. The Ohio State football program has had an unprecedented run of wide receivers in Columbus, and Smith might be the best of the bunch.

Bruce Feldman elaborated on his physical tools: “The 6-foot-3 1/2, 223-pounder is the most gifted. He’s the biggest, strongest, and fastest. Smith’s testing and timing numbers are remarkable.”

In an interview with Feldman, Smith also talked about what “Freakish” feat he is most proud of, and he said it’s his 225 pounds on the bench for 20 reps.

“I’m very proud of that,” he said. “I could probably only hit five before I got to Ohio State. I came in weak.”
Smith's strength while maintaining his explosiveness has been incredible to watch, and he is only a sophomore, so that will only develop even further.
The Ohio State sophomore can also squat 550 pounds, and he credits the work he’s been doing with his trainer, Pearson Sutton, since he was 8, for his explosiveness. “The way my trainer and my dad prepared me, working me out two, three times a day just made me bigger, faster, and stronger.”
As a freshman, Smith put on a clinic in the receiving position. He had 1,315 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns on 76 receptions. The former five-star out of South Florida was put in a position to succeed immediately.
Physically, he was in as good of shape as a freshman could be as soon as they come into college, but with an extra year of training, he has focused much more on his body.
Smith changed his diet this offseason: “I was eating fast food probably daily throughout the season. It was bad.” Now, with the help of a nutritionist, he’s got a meal plan.
As good as Smith was last season, he admitted that there were times when he did not fulfill his potential and up to the way he knows he's capable of, but at Ohio State football's first practice session of fall camp, he sent a warning to all of the Buckeyes' opponents.
More NCAA Football News
Alabama offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor listen to a question during SEC Media Days at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.
The 366-pound Alabama star who ranks No. 2 on ‘Freaks’ listBenedetto Vitale ·
Ohio State Buckeyes defensive coordinator Matt Patricia watches during football training camp at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center on Aug. 1, 2025.
What Ohio State football DC Matt Patricia learned in transition to college footballJackson Stone ·
Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) throws the ball against the Southern California Trojans in the first half at Allegiant Stadium.
Texas A&M lands massive QB pickup to jumpstart 2027 classLorenzo J Reyna ·
Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love (4) scores a touchdown while being chased by Indiana Hoosiers defensive back D'Angelo Ponds (5) and Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Jamari Sharpe (22) during the first half of a game between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in first round of the College Football Playoff on Friday, Dec. 20, 2024, in South Bend.
Notre Dame football star Jeremiyah Love ‘tuning out’ hype ahead of junior seasonJaren Kawada ·
Monitors with signage in Kenan Stadium announcing the hiring of North Carolina Tar Heels new head coach Bill Belichick at Loudermilk Center for Excellence.
North Carolina football’s Bill Belichick lands 4-star RB over Texas, Notre DameBenjamin Adducchio ·
North Carolina Tar Heels new head coach Bill Belichick speaks to the media at Loudermilk Center for Excellence.
North Carolina football’s Bill Belichick drops stern bottom line amid position battlesBenjamin Adducchio ·