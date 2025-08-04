After winning the national championship, the Ohio State football program comes into the season with massive expectations as the defending champions. They lost a lot of talent from last year's team, but they are only reloading. Jeremiah Smith is still on the roster and is the best player in college football as a sophomore, and is getting recognized as such.

The Athletic released its annual list of College Football Freaks for 2025 from Bruce Feldman, and Jeremiah Smith was recognized as the best in the country. Smith is a sophomore, but he physically has the tools to start in the NFL right now. The Ohio State football program has had an unprecedented run of wide receivers in Columbus, and Smith might be the best of the bunch.

Bruce Feldman elaborated on his physical tools: “The 6-foot-3 1/2, 223-pounder is the most gifted. He’s the biggest, strongest, and fastest. Smith’s testing and timing numbers are remarkable.”

In an interview with Feldman, Smith also talked about what “Freakish” feat he is most proud of, and he said it’s his 225 pounds on the bench for 20 reps.

“I’m very proud of that,” he said. “I could probably only hit five before I got to Ohio State. I came in weak.”

Smith's strength while maintaining his explosiveness has been incredible to watch, and he is only a sophomore, so that will only develop even further.

The Ohio State sophomore can also squat 550 pounds, and he credits the work he’s been doing with his trainer, Pearson Sutton, since he was 8, for his explosiveness. “The way my trainer and my dad prepared me, working me out two, three times a day just made me bigger, faster, and stronger.”

As a freshman, Smith put on a clinic in the receiving position. He had 1,315 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns on 76 receptions. The former five-star out of South Florida was put in a position to succeed immediately.

Physically, he was in as good of shape as a freshman could be as soon as they come into college, but with an extra year of training, he has focused much more on his body.

Smith changed his diet this offseason: “I was eating fast food probably daily throughout the season. It was bad.” Now, with the help of a nutritionist, he’s got a meal plan.