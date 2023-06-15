Jordy Bahl is fresh off a strong campaign with Oklahoma softball. After initially being linked to Nebraska softball following this past season, Bahl officially announced her transfer move on Thursday, per her Twitter.

After 2 years of wonderful memories, I’m excited for 2 more representing the Nebraska Cornhuskers. This state, these people, and this N are all things I’m excited, proud, and thankful to be a part of. @HuskerSoftball pic.twitter.com/TctJwJgik3 — Jordyn Bahl (@jordybahl) June 15, 2023

“After 2 years of wonderful memories, I’m excited for 2 more representing the Nebraska Cornhuskers,” she wrote. “This state, these people, and this N are all things I’m excited, proud, and thankful to be a part of.”

This move is unquestionably pivotal for Nebraska. Jordy Bahl is arguably the best player in women's college softball right now. She has excelled over the past couple of years and will make the Cornhuskers contenders moving forward. With Bahl on their roster, Nebraska may be the favorite to win a championship next season.

The decision to transfer to Nebraska makes sense for Bahl, as she is set to return home. Leaving Oklahoma likely was not easy given the success she found with the program. Nevertheless, she is talented enough to perform well anywhere she goes.

Bahl recently addressed the prospect of returning home to finish her college softball career.

“I have decided to return home and play the game I love,” Jordy Bahl said. “I am excited to return home and be Jordy Bahl the softball player, but more importantly the person… and I am excited to finish the softball journey right where it began.”

Women's college softball is continuing to grow in popularity. It should receive even more attention next season with Jordy Bahl playing for Nebraska softball after this transfer move.