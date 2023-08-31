The rivalry between the Wisconsin and Nebraska volleyball programs extends past the sets of a game. Both teams try to one-up each other through attendance records, cheers, and other facets surrounding the game. Cornhuskers fans have been known to be the best boosters in all of the Big Ten Conference and even the NCAA. This is why they were infuriated when the Wisconsin volleyball squad broke their attendance record. John Cook and all of his supporters had to settle this in Nebraska Memorial Stadium.

When fans think of the Big Ten Conference start, they often point to college football or basketball. But, the Nebraska volleyball program has been one of the best-selling teams in all of sports. Beating the Badgers would mean jam-packed stadiums and intense cheering from the crowd. This is why the Cornhuskers carefully planned their revenge against the Wisconsin volleyball program. They aimed to pack Nebraska Memorial Stadium in hopes of notching a historic record that will never be touched again.

Nebraska's Athletic Director Trev Alberts outlined the intention behind their move, via Elizabeth Merrill of ESPN. “We believe we have one opportunity to tell the story of volleyball in the state of Nebraska, and it's not just the Huskers,” the Cornhuskers AD declared.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Over 90,000 fans packed out Nebraska’s Memorial Stadium to support Nebraska’s women’s volleyball team 🤯 One of the biggest crowds EVER for a women’s sporting event and it sold out within 48 hours 🙌 (via @BigTenNetwork)pic.twitter.com/CyVtX2VchW — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 31, 2023

They did exactly just that and even set a record in all of women's sports. Nebraska Memorial Stadium was filled to the brim with 90,000 fans roaring in support of the Cornhuskers. They have surely told their story the Nebraskan way and it will always be immortalized outside the NCAA.