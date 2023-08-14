The Big Ten conference has been at the center of conference realignment over the last year or so, adding USC and UCLA in 2022, and adding Oregon and Washington this month. Those moves are effective in 2024. Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts got honest on conference realignment and how much it will happen in the future.

“I don't believe it's done. It's never been done,” Trev Alberts said, via Amie Just of the Lincoln Journal Star. “It's more likely than not that there will be continued periods of angst. I believe that the next go-round – that's my basic conclusion – will be far more disruptive than anything we're currently engaged in. We need to prepare ourselves mentally for that.”

The Big Ten is being proactive by adding USC, UCLA, Oregon and Washington. Although realignment breaks up historic rivalries and conferences, Alberts of Nebraska said that conferences have to do what is best for them.

“History is unkind to conferences that have not had the courage to expand,” Alberts said, via Just.

Alberts also explained how streaming is playing a part in realignment that has taken place as of late.

“What's now happening is the cable bundle is in trouble through cord cutting,” Alberts said, via Just. “So where we were able to bundle all this stuff and where you would have certain teams that were joining conferences based on the cable bundle, now that's being disrupted. So that business model is falling apart. And now it's about streaming, so now the brand value of every individual institution is more important than ever.”

This was a wild summer of conference realignment, and it might not be the end of it.