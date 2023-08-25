It's been awhile since the Nebraska football team was as good as the fanbase would like them to be, but there is new hope in Lincoln this year. The failed Scott Frost era is over, and the Matt Rhule era is set to begin in one week when the Cornhuskers hit the road to play Minnesota football. It might take some time for Nebraska to get back to where they once were, but the fans are eager to be relevant again. The Cornhuskers have one of the most proud fanbases in the country, and that is extremely evident when you look at ticket prices to Nebraska football games.

Nebraska went 3-9 in 2021 and 4-8 and 2022, but Husker fans always packed Memorial Stadium. In fact, Nebraska AD Trev Alberts said that the Cornhuskers currently have the fifth most expensive ticket in college football, according to a tweet from Sam McKewon. It's good that fans still want to come and see the team play, but Alberts isn't too happy about it.

“And that’s not right,” Trev Alberts said in regards to the ticket prices. “Especially when you’re 3-9.”

Alberts has a point. It shouldn't be that expensive to go and see a 3-9 college football team play, but it does speak to the dedication that Nebraska fans have towards their football program. A big part of the concern for Alberts is also likely due to the fact that if tickets are the fifth most expensive when the Cornhuskers are 3-9, how expensive will they be when they're actually good? Who knows when we'll find that out, but Nebraska fans and Matt Rhule are hoping that it's very soon.