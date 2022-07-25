The 1 key move Nets must still make in 2022 NBA offseason

Do the Brooklyn Nets really need to get rid of both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving this 2022 NBA offseason?

While we wait for how the Brooklyn Nets try to deal with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, it would be too simplistic to say that the Nets have had an “incomplete” offseason. Instead, let’s look at the moves they have already done. Although losing Bruce Brown hurts, former Utah Jazz wingman Royce O’Neale fills the void as a more conventional defensive wing who last season shot 38 percent from outside the arc.

They have also strengthened their rotation by bringing back Nick Claxton and Patty Mills while also taking a chance on T.J. Warren and Edmond Sumner. Both are recovering from injuries but are still capable of contributing when they regain their strength. There might be more, even bigger, moves to follow, but if this is all the Nets do this offseason, it’s not bad.

To be specific, one of the better bets the Nets made was signing Warren to a one-year minimum contract. The versatile forward averaged 19.8 points per game for the Indiana Pacers in 2019–2020 on 53.6/40.3/81.9 shooting splits, and that’s what the Nets are hoping to see this coming season. There is a significant risk factor because of Warren’s recent injury history, but if he plays anything like he did before, he’ll be the best bargain signing of the summer.s

For his part, O’Neale is a three-and-D wing who has previously made a substantial contribution in his time with the Utah Jazz. He should fill the void left by Bruce Brown, though some say that he wasn’t worth the first round pick Brooklyn gave up to acquire him. He will be helpful if the Nets want to remain competitive regardless of what happens to Durant and Irving. The same goes with Patty Mills and Nick Claxton, who both return with higher price tags coupled with higher expectations.

Having said all these, however, nobody has any idea what will happen to Durant and Irving. No sensible organization can justify devoting significant resources to a player who didn’t uphold the terms of his previous contract, so resisting the impulse to grant Irving a sizable extension was the proper choice.

.@NickFriedell on the Nets future with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving "I have a tough time believing that Kevin and Kyrie will be there to start next season." pic.twitter.com/l0UGdFdT7X — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) July 15, 2022

No one is sure if that exactly led to Durant’s request for a trade. Of course, where there is smoke, there’s usually fire. If a Durant trade is done, though, it will bring value to the Nets. They can then choose to either start a rebuild or try to compete right away with a strong supporting group that still includes Ben Simmons.

It could get complicated really quick for the Nets, so why not keep things simple? Maybe they should see how far the current roster can actually go?

Nets Key Move

Keep both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving’s possible trade scenarios have taken a number of interesting and confusing turns.

Despite the rumors that both superstars wanted to leave Brooklyn, the Nets now appear committed to keeping the pair.

That is maybe the best move for the team and for these two elite players.

"[The Brooklyn Nets] have a legitimate chance to win the East." — Jalen Rose on what if Kevin Durant & Kyrie Irving stay together in Brooklyn#NBATwitter #NetsWorld pic.twitter.com/UmCPy3ivSv — 𝙏𝙖𝙡𝙠𝙞𝙣’ 𝙉𝘽𝘼 (@_Talkin_NBA) July 19, 2022

According to NBA analyst Brian Windhorst, “the feeling” within the Nets organization right now is the desire to keep both Kyrie and KD.

That is unless another NBA franchise actually gives in to Brooklyn’s high asking price for the two. After all, teams still have time to offer a deal for the allegedly “disgruntled” talents.

For Kyrie, it’s all about the Los Angeles Lakers.

“The market for Durant has not been as lucrative as the Nets were hoping, and the market for Kyrie is very thin,” Windhorst said. “It’s essentially the Lakers, and the trade offer isn’t great.”

For KD, it’s all about the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics.

After losing P.J. Tucker, it was previously rumored that the Miami Heat tried to sign Durant. They will, however, need to go with a star player like Bam Adebayo and a number of draft selections in order to get KD.

The Celtics, meanwhile, are making a lot of noise right now. They are willing to package both Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown for a shot at the Durant sweepstakes. That’s a package worth considering for the Nets, too.

Sources: The Boston Celtics have offered a Jaylen Brown package to the Nets for Kevin Durant, which Brooklyn turned down and countered. Full details on a potential Celtics-Nets mega-deal to be had, latest on Donovan Mitchell and more at the Inside Pass: https://t.co/Gkyfkhg5A1 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 25, 2022

Still, there’s a strong feeling that everyone wants to see whether this KD-Kyrie-Simmons trio would work or not. Note that they’ve never played a single minute together yet. Maybe keeping them together is indeed the best thing GM Sean Marks can do. That is at least until early in the 2022-2023 season.

Fans can agree that so many things have gone wrong for the Brooklyn Nets. Right now, the team owes it to themselves and to these same fans to see if something can go right. Again, nobody has seen if this KD, Kyrie, and Simmons Big Three can actually work. Maybe this season is their chance to see what they actually have.