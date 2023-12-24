Ben Simmons can't help but feel frustrated with his injury woes.

Brooklyn Nets point guard Ben Simmons doesn't know when he will be able to return to the floor amid a six-week absence due to a back injury. The Nets announced Wednesday that Simmons has “displayed consistent strength improvement” and will be re-evaluated in two weeks. However, the three-time All-Star said Friday that he has not been given any timetable for his return.

After missing the second half of the 2022-23 season due to a similar injury, Simmons spent the summer working through an intense rehab process. The former no. 1 pick said ahead of the 2023-24 campaign that his body felt the strongest it had been since joining the Nets. Yet, he played only six games before being sidelined indefinitely again.

“It's probably one of the most frustrating points in my career just because I wanna be out there and help my team win and compete,” Simmons said Friday of the last two months. “But at the end of the day, it’s one of those things that’s a part of sports. Not every game is promised, injuries happen. Unfortunately, it happened. So for me, it’s just focusing on what I can do now and doing what I can to get back on the floor and contribute.”

The Nets are all too familiar with Simmons' extensive history of back injuries. After acquiring him for James Harden at the 2022 deadline, Brooklyn watched its season go down in flames with the three-time All-Star on the bench due to a back injury and mental health issues. He then played 42 games in 2022-23 while recovering from offseason surgery on his L-4 and L-5 discs.

Given his experience with the unpredictability of back injuries, Simmons isn't focusing on nailing down an exact date for his return.

“I have no expectations,” he said about his next evaluation. “I just come in here every day and work. I think that's one of the things about having injuries like this. I've known not to put too much pressure on the exact date or whatever it is. It's just continuing to get better and get to a point where you can play.

“Honestly, I wish it was a sprained ankle. It's one of those things where you just don't know. But we've seen a lot of progress, which has been a good thing. It's very positive.”

Ben Simmons progressing in injury recovery

Ben Simmons had averaged 6.5 points, 10.8 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game over six appearances before his injury. His transition ball-handling and facilitation were at the center of a Nets offense that had scored the NBA's second-most fastbreak points. The 27-year-old was adding 3.6 points per 100 possessions in transition, ranking in the 97th percentile among NBA players, per Cleaning the Glass.

However, his halfcourt offensive limitations continued to be glaring. He attempted 6.8 shots per 36 minutes, one less than 2022-23, and went to the free-throw line twice in six games. Simmons attempted 11.3 shots per game and 5.2 free throws per game over his three All-Star seasons from 2018 to 2021.

The massive drop-off in attempts follows a concerning trend of halfcourt passivity. The Aussie's per-36 field goal attempts have declined every season of his NBA career.

His usage rate before the injury was a career-low 15.6 percent, placing him in the ninth percentile among NBA players. Brooklyn is scoring 5.3 fewer points per 100 halfcourt possessions with Simmons on the floor.

Simmons said Friday that he had just started on-court work. When asked what that specifically entails, he replied, “Moving around and getting shots up.” The 27-year-old will continue rehab in the coming weeks as he attempts to return from a severe back injury for the third time in two seasons.

“For me, the recovery process is … I mean, it's never fun,” he said. “But it's one of those things that I've just been locked into since having this injury and then every day, just trying to get better, get back on the floor.”