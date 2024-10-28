The Brooklyn Nets will be without Ben Simmons during Tuesday's home matchup with the Denver Nuggets. Playing the first game of a back-to-back, the team will hold out Simmons due to lower back injury management. It will mark the three-time All-Star's first absence of the season.

Simmons has started all three games of the Nets' games to open the year.

Nets managing Ben Simmons' workload amid extensive injury history

It shouldn't be surprising that Simmons is missing a game during Brooklyn's first back-to-back. The Aussie has battled debilitating back injuries since joining the Nets. He was shut down midway through the last two seasons due to separate nerve impingements caused by bulging discs.

Simmons underwent surgery on a bulging disc in May, his second in two years.

However, the former No. 1 pick did not suffer a setback during training camp and said he felt far better than he did entering last season. While Simmons looks healthier than in prior years, he's struggled to make a noticeable impact on the floor.

He's averaged 5.0 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game through three appearances. Despite his clean bill of health, he's continued to be unwilling to attack the basket and hunt his shot. Simmons has attempted a career-low 6.0 shots per 36 minutes and four total free throws.

Following Friday's road loss to the Orlando Magic, Nets head coach Jordi Fernandez said he wants Simmons to attempt 10-15 shots per game. Yet, the 28-year-old attempted a season-low three shots during Sunday's win over the Milwaukee Bucks, two of which were tip-ins on the same play following a missed layup.

Simmons notably turned down an open lane to the basket off a steal late in the game, slowing down and passing the ball before fumbling a return pass.

With Simmons out of the lineup, expect Nic Claxton to return to Brooklyn's starting five. The sixth-year center has come off the bench during the Nets' first three games while playing on a minutes restriction as he returns from a hamstring injury.