Winning a ring is a good way to cement a legacy or to place yourself among the basketball greats. However, the NBA championship is usually an elusive feat to many players, including legends. As a result, the path towards one usually requires all the stars to align.

But as the saying goes, “never say never.” In fact, some players are able to win a championship in the latter stage of their careers. A handful would taste championship success even when they were already in their 40s. Here are the 10 oldest players to win an NBA title, ranked.

10. Sam Cassell – 38

Sam Cassell has won three NBA titles in his career. He was a part of the Hakeem Olajuwon-led Houston Rockets' back-to-back championship runs. More than a decade later, at 38 years old, Cassell won one more ring as part of the Boston Celtics before officially hanging up his sneakers in 2008. Cassell was one of the key buyout acquisitions midway through the 2007-08 season.

9. P.J. Brown – 38

Like Cassell, P.J. Brown was also 38 years old. Interestingly, the 6-foot-11 power forward was already contemplating retirement. However, during the All-Star Break, Paul Pierce and Ray Allen convinced Brown to have his one last hurrah with the Celtics. The three-time All-Defensive Team selection laced up his sneakers just in time for the playoffs and played an instrumental role before retiring as a champion.

8. Andre Iguodala – 38

After winning three NBA titles with the Golden State Warriors, Andre Iguodala sought greener pastures with the Miami Heat, earning him one more Finals appearance but without a title to show for it. But in a sequence of events, Iggy found his way back into the Bay Area during the 2021 offseason. The 2015 NBA Finals MVP helped the Warriors extend their dynasty by winning a title in 2022.

As part of the Showtime Lakers, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was one of the brightest faces next to Magic Johnson. He won his fifth NBA championship as part of the Purple and Gold in 1987 when he was already 39 years old. Surprisingly, he wasn't even showing signs of slowing down. Kareem still averaged 19.2 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks per game.

6. Juwan Howard – 39

Juwan Howard was a onetime All-Star and All-NBA Team selection. However, by the time he was with the Miami Heat, Howard was mostly regarded as a locker-room veteran presence. Nonetheless, as a reserve big man, he helped the LeBron James-led Heat win the 2012 NBA title. He became one of the oldest players in league history to win a ring. It marked the last time he saw postseason action, averaging 0.8 points per game.

5. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar – 40

The last time Kareem Abdul-Jabbar won an NBA title was in 1988 in back-to-back fashion when he was already 40 years old. It also marked the final title of the Showtime Lakers. With already signs of slowing down, Abdul-Jabbar poured in one last championship effort to clinch his sixth NBA title. He still had enough gas left in the tank, putting up 14.1 points per game in the postseason.

4. James Edwards – 40

James Edwards carved out a journeyman career in the NBA. However, he was lucky enough to play for a handful of dynasties. Edwards won his first two championships with the Bad Boys of Detroit Pistons. Years later, he ended his career with the 1996 Chicago Bulls led by Michael Jordan. Retiring in the Windy City allowed him to go out as an NBA champion.

3. Kevin Willis – 40

Throughout his NBA career, Kevin Willis was a serviceable power forward. In fact, he was a double-double threat on a nightly basis, earning one All-Star Game appearance and an All-NBA Team selection. An NBA championship remained elusive until he touched his 40s by joining the San Antonio Spurs, where he helped the team win it all in 2003.

2. Juwan Howard – 40

Although Juwan Howard wasn't activated in the playoffs, he was still a part of the 2013 Miami Heat roster that hoisted the NBA championship trophy. As a result, he became the second-oldest player in NBA history to win a title. Nonetheless, the Heat wouldn't have survived a tough seven-game Finals series against the Spurs if it weren't for his leadership role from the bench.

1. Robert Parish – 43

Robert Parish was one of the main fixtures of the Boston Celtics dynasty in the '80s. In fact, he won three NBA championships with the Celtics. After his stint with the Charlotte Hornets, Parish made the Chicago Bulls his last stopover. Here in the Windy City, Parish was able to snag one more ring in 1997 before calling it a career.