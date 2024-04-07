The Sacramento Kings enter Sunday's matchup with the Brooklyn Nets in the midst of a tight Western Conference play-in race. A lengthy Nets injury report will give them a significant boost in those efforts.
After overcoming a 19-point deficit to defeat the Detroit Pistons on Saturday, the Nets placed three starters on the injury report. Brooklyn ruled out Dorian Finney Smith (left knee effusion) and Cam Johnson (left big toe sprain) for the matchup, while Nic Claxton (left ankle sprain) and Dennis Schroder (right Achilles tendinitis) are questionable.
Johnson has missed five of the Nets' last seven games after spraining his toe during a March 23 loss to the New York Knicks. The 28-year-old has struggled to stay on the floor this season while battling hamstring, calf, adductor, ankle and toe ailments. Despite having just four games left in the season, interim head coach Kevin Ollie said Saturday that the team has not discussed shutting him down.
After signing a four-year, $94.5 million contract this offseason, Johnson has yet to live up to expectations with Brooklyn, averaging 13.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists on 45/39/78 shooting splits.
Finney-Smith struggled against Detroit, posting two points and seven rebounds on 1-of-5 shooting in 24 minutes. The veteran wing has struggled to produce during the second half of the season after returning from an ankle injury, averaging 7.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists on 44/27/73 shooting splits over his last 26 appearances.
Pair of Nets rookies should continue to see roles grow
With Cam Johnson and Dorian Finney-Smith sidelined, rookie second-round pick Jalen Wilson will continue to see extended minutes. The 23-year-old was productive vs. Detroit, posting 10 points and four rebounds on 3-of-5 shooting in 18 minutes. Wilson iced the game with a clutch three in the final minute.
Nic Claxton appeared to tweak his ankle during the second half of Saturday's win but managed to finish the game. If he is unable to go Sunday, rookie first-round pick Noah Clowney should continue to see his role expand. Clowney has played a key role in Brooklyn's last two wins, averaging 19.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 2.5 blocks on 13-of-16 shooting from the field and 5-of-7 from three.
Dennis Schroder would be a more significant loss given Brooklyn's lack of depth at point guard. The 30-year-old turned in one of his best performances with the Nets against Detroit, posting 24 points and six assists on 8-of-10 shooting in 36 minutes.
Dennis Smith's expected return would give Brooklyn another option at point guard. The 25-year-old is listed as probable after missing six of Brooklyn's last seven games due to right hip synovitis. After signing for the minimum, Smith has averaged 6.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.2 steals on 44/29/74 shooting splits over 56 appearances this season.
He has continued to build upon the high-level defense he displayed with the Charlotte Hornets last season, ranking first among all point guards in defensive estimated plus-minus, per DunksandThrees.com.
Sacramento enters Sunday's matchup as 9.5-point favorites. Brooklyn will look to pick up a third straight win while shorthanded before closing out the season against the Toronto Raptors, New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers.