The Brooklyn Nets will likely be without two rotation pieces Saturday vs. the Detroit Pistons. Cam Johnson (left big toe sprain) and Dennis Smith Jr. (right hip synovitis) are both doubtful for the home matchup, the team announced Friday.
Johnson appeared to re-aggravate his toe sprain early in Brooklyn's 115-11 win over the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday. He limped gingerly off the court and went to the locker room before returning to the game shortly thereafter.
Johnson has battled the toe ailment since a March 23 loss to the New York Knicks. The 6-foot-8 forward has missed four of Brooklyn's last six games. He was largely ineffective in his last two appearances, averaging 5.0 points on 4-of-18 shooting from the field and 1-of-9 from three.
Cam Johnson, Dennis Smith Jr. remain nagged by injuries
Johnson's latest injury underscores a disappointing 2023-24 campaign after he signed a four-year, $94.5 million contract this offseason. The 28-year-old has struggled to stay on the floor while battling hamstring, calf, adductor, ankle and toe ailments. When available, he has yet to live up to the Nets' hefty financial commitment, averaging 13.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists on 45/39/78 shooting splits.
Smith Jr. has also been a mainstay on the injury report while battling a hip ailment since the Knicks loss. The 25-year-old has appeared in one of Brooklyn's last six games, logging just four minutes during Sunday's loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. Interim head coach Kevin Ollie said on March 25 that Smith received an injection to address a lingering issue in his hip.
Smith had a promising start to the 2023-24 campaign as a sparkplug in Brooklyn's backcourt off the bench. The former lottery pick averaged 7.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.3 steals in 20.2 minutes per game over his first 35 appearances. He continued to build upon his growing defensive reputation, ranking first among all point guards in defensive estimated plus-minus, per DunksandThrees.com.
However, Smith has struggled to make such an impact amid a minutes decrease under Ollie. He's averaged 16.6 minutes over his last 18 appearances, posting 5.3 points, 2.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.2 steals per game on 42 percent shooting.
After signing a one-year, minimum deal, Smith is set to hts unrestricted free agency this summer. With a glaring need for point guard depth amid Ben Simmons' continued lack of availability, it remains to be seen what the future holds for him in Brooklyn.
Rookies Noah Clowney and Jalen Wilson should continue to see extended action vs. Detroit with Johnson and Smith likely sidelined. Clowney turned in his best performance of the season Wednesday vs. the Indiana Pacers, posting 22 points and 10 rebounds (five offensive) on 7-of-9 shooting from the field, 3-of-4 from three and 5-of-7 from the free-throw line.
Following the Pistons matchup, the Nets will play host to the Sacramento Kings on a back-to-back. They'll then close the season against the Toronto Raptors, New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers.