Published December 1, 2022

By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Kyrie Irving was the talk of the town not too long ago after he decided to promote an antisemitic film on Twitter. The Brooklyn Nets superstar was suspended by his team because of the same, and he had to go through quite a rigorous list of requirements before he was reinstated.

There’s understandably been a lot of buzz surrounding the aforementioned film as well, with reports stating that sales of the film (and the book it was based on) skyrocketing amid Kyrie’s controversy. For their part, Amazon has now announced that they have no intention of removing the movie from their website.

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy recently spoke to the press to address this issue and he pointed out that the company caters to all types of customers and their beliefs:

“As a retailer of content to hundreds of millions of customers with a lot of different viewpoints, we have to allow access to those viewpoints, even if they are objectionable — objectionable and they differ from our particular viewpoints,” Jassy said at The New York Times’ DealBook Summit on Wednesday, via Jeff Zillgitt of USA TODAY.

Irving’s decision to push the film Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America on Twitter brought about outrage among folks who believed that the Nets guard was being divisive and racist by promoting a film that had antisemitic beliefs. More than a few people called on Amazon to completely remove the movie and the book from their site, but they have now made it clear that they will not be doing the same despite pressure from the public.