Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown made the Golden State Warriors pay for a defensive strategy that backfired on the Dubs during last Sunday's 140-88 Boston win at home. When former NBA star Gilbert Arenas tackled that subject during a recent episode of his podcast, he indirectly took a swipe at Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons.
“Ben Simmons makes sense, right?… There are certain players that you [are] supposed to do that to, not to that [guy] that makes $300 million,” Arenas said.
Does Gilbert Arenas have a point about Nets' Ben Simmons?
So far in the 2023-24 NBA season, Simmons is taking just 4.9 field goal attempts per game, a career-low. Since he started playing with the Nets in the 2022-23 campaign, the former No. 1 NBA Draft pick is attempting just 5.4 field goal tries per outing.
Those numbers back up what Arenas was saying. Brown loves taking shots since he is one of the focal points of the Celtics' offense, and even though he's not an elite 3-point shooter, he will not shy away from taking those when given enough space. Simmons, on the other hand, will look to pass first to his Nets teammates before thinking about taking a wide-open three. For one, he is only a career 13.9 percent shooter from deep.
Simmons has missed the last four Nets games due to a left lower back nerve impingement, including Monday night's showdown against the Memphis Grizzlies at home. His next chance to play will be on Tuesday against the Philadelphia 76ers at Barclays Center.