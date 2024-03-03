Popular sports analyst Stephen A. Smith of ESPN gave his ultra candid comments about the Golden State Warriors horrid performance against the Boston Celtics Sunday afternoon where by halftime, the former were down by almost 50 points. He would call it an “epic butt whooping” and said on behalf of the network that “we want to apologize to the American people.”
“This is an epic butt whooping. Wow. There's language I can't repeat because we're on network television. This is so bad Kendrick Perkins needs to take off that suit, this is so bad that Bob Meyers, who is going to be calling the Warriors game this Wednesday shouldn't even go back. They should postpone the game and give the Warriors about a week to recover. I ain't ever seen anybody like this. This ain't the end of the game, this is halftime. The Golden State Warriors are nearly down by 50 at halftime…We want to apologize to the American people.”
Stephen A. Smith on the Warriors getting absolutely DOMINATED by the Celtics in the first half 🗣pic.twitter.com/ycB0qxvc4e
There is no doubt that it has been a tumultuous season for the Warriors and that the Celtics are arguably the best team in the entire NBA, but this performance was surprising to say to the least to any basketball fan. It is important to remember that this was Smith's reaction at halftime.
The Celtics won 140-88 by the end of the game against Golden State as Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum led the way with 29 and 27 points respectively. Sunday's victory brings their record to 48-12, solidifying their place at the top of the Eastern Conference and the NBA as a whole.