Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown has never really been known as a shooter throughout his basketball career. In college, he shot just 29.4% from deep and although he's gotten close, he's never shot better than 40% from 3-point land in the NBA. However, by no means should a team leave him wide open from beyond the arc.
The Golden State Warriors didn't get the memo on Sunday afternoon, as Brown torched them and the Celtics prevailed 140-88 in a historic 52-point blowout. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr must have told his guys to sag off Brown, since the 2024 All-Star was left all alone on the perimeter multiple times.
Much to the delight of Celtics fans, Brown made the Warriors pay. He converted on five of his 10 triple attempts and finished the game with 29 points in just 22 minutes.
Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum outscored the Warriors 47-38 in the first half 🤯 pic.twitter.com/WPvKADOAQl
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 3, 2024
Warriors big Draymond Green admitted that soft coverage was a part of his team's plan, yet simply said that it didn't work, per Jared Weiss of The Athletic. When Brown was asked about Golden State's selective defense, he kept it short but didn't hold back his true feelings:
“Thought it was disrespectful, but we took advantage of it,” he said.
Even though Brown isn't a renowned three-point threat, he's shooting an efficient 50.1% from the field and hit at least one triple in his last seven games coming into the highly-anticipated contest with the Warriors. He's clearly shown this season that continually leaving him open isn't the best idea. By the time Golden State realized that, it was too late.
Boston jumped out to a 44-22 lead in the first quarter and then achieved its largest halftime lead in franchise history after going up 82-38. The game was all but over at that point, as Golden State stars Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson didn't appear in the second half.
The Celtics have won 3 GAMES by 50+ points this season 😲
– Beat Warriors by 52 points
– Beat Pacers by 51 points
– Beat Nets by 50 points
Boston is the first team in NBA history to win 3 games by 50+ points in a single season. pic.twitter.com/Lz9MOjK5Mm
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 3, 2024
The Celtics are now a league-best 48-12 overall and amid an 11-game winning streak. Meanwhile, the dynastic Warriors are 32-28 and in ninth place, putting them in the NBA Play-In Tournament for the moment.
To truly make up for their loss to Golden State in the 2022 NBA Finals, Brown and company need a championship in 2024. The C's are well aware of that though, and hope to continue their winning ways against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday.