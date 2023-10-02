Brooklyn Nets player Ben Simmons was once regarded as a superstar with the Philadelphia 76ers. Despite recent underperformance and injury concerns, there are still people who believe in Simmons' potential. Simmons, though, turned down specific praise during Nets Media Day, via ClutchPoints.

Simmons was asked about being the “most accomplished player” on the Nets roster. However, he cut off the interviewer by making a brutally honest admission.

“I ain't been to the Finals.”

Nets, Ben Simmons heading into 2023-24 season

Ben Simmons surely has NBA Finals aspirations. Winning a championship with this current Nets team will be a challenge though, especially considering the amount of talent in the East.

The Milwaukee Bucks now feature a dynamic roster with Damian Lillard joining Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton. Jrue Holiday, who was formerly on the Bucks, is now on a Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown-led Celtics team. And of course the Miami Heat are fresh off an NBA Finals appearance.

Nevertheless, the Nets feature a young and talented roster. Mikal Bridges displayed signs of stardom last year, and he may take another step forward in 2023-24. But the Nets will only go as far as Ben Simmons takes them. He's prepared to return to point guard this season.

Simmons is still an excellent defender and distributor. He needs to be more aggressive on offense though. If Ben Simmons is able to post respectable scoring numbers during the 2023-24 campaign, then perhaps the Nets will surprise some people in the East.

If Simmons doesn't return to form, however, one has to wonder what the future will hold for him in Brooklyn.