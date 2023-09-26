For the first time in over two years, Ben Simmons has a clean bill of health entering training camp. Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn said Tuesday that Simmons progressed through a rehab process for his surgically repaired back and will be 100 percent when the team reports to Brooklyn:

“Ben is playing five-on-five with no restrictions, so he should be ready for training camp,” Vaughn said. “Pretty simple, which is good for me to say. And I think that fits into an exciting time for me to have this group together. No restrictions at the beginning of the year, we get to form an identity together, we get to really form some relationships from the beginning of the year with a style of play. So really looking forward to the challenge and getting into training camp.”

Nets: Ben Simmons ready to go

After sitting out the entire 2021-22 season, Simmons underwent a microdiscectomy on a bulging disk last offseason. The three-time All-Star looked like a shell of his old physical self during 42 appearances in 2022-23, averaging just 6.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game. He missed three extended periods during the first half of the year and was later shut down due to a nerve impingement in his back.

After a full summer training in Miami, Simmons recently told ESPN's Andscape that his body is “the strongest it's been” since he joined Brooklyn. Nets GM Sean Marks has watched that rehab process closely and said both Simmons and the team are starting with a clean slate this season:

“It's been fun to see him play five-on-five and fun to see him put the work in the summer,” Marks said. “I think what JV said before is like let's not talk about the past, right? We're not going to dwell on that a whole lot. I think we know Ben better now as a person and as a player and so forth. He's coming in healthy and I think you guys have all read the quotes that he's had.”

“The fact that he's feeling confident about where he is physically, that's going to be exciting for us to go see him in camp and to build out from there. So to put expectations on where he will be over the course of the season, I think that's a little bit unfair because we haven't done that with any of our players. This is more about getting out here and supporting him and unleashing him.”

Simmons hasn't minced words about his expectations for a healthy version of himself in 2023-24, saying he looks forward to “dominating” people and alluding to the numerous accolades he earned in Philadelphia. The former number-one pick went as far as saying he “owes it to the fans to get back where he needs to be” during a recent interview with Fox 5 New York.

Those fans will soon get their first look at the revamped Simmons, with the Nets opening training camp on Oct. 3 before their first preseason game on Oct. 9 against the Los Angeles Lakers.