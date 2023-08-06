The Ben Simmons hype train is gaining steam ahead of NBA training camp, with Brooklyn Nets forward Cam Johnson the latest to talk up his tense teammate.

Aside from adding to mounting reports of him being back at full strength — or at least close to it — his teammates have been quick to point out how Simmons returning to All-Star form — or at least close to it — elevates their play on both ends of the floor. One of the better facilitators, finishers and defenders in the league since his debut in 2017, Johnson believes that the combination of Simmons and 24-year-old center Nic Claxton will give the Nets a unique advantage on the court.

“Defensively,” Johnson says, “we'll have a unique advantage of having Ben and (Claxton), who can guard everybody on the court. Definitely a lot of positives there.”

Simmons, who primarily played point guard up until last season and will return to his prior position in 2023-24, has long since demonstrated his ability to guard all five positions on the floor. Though at his best when allowed to hound players on the perimeter, at 6-foot-10 and 240 pounds, Simmons has both the size and skill to make life hard for most of his matchups.

With that in mind, Claxton — a lanky center with impressive mobility — could be the perfect complement for Simmons defensively. An elite interior defender that averaged a career-high 2.5 blocks per game last season, the combination of Simmons, Claxton, Johnson and Mikal Bridges could give Brooklyn the best starting defense in the league.