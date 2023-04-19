Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

In a bit of good news for Brooklyn Nets fans, Ben Simmons is progressing well in his recovery from back issues. He also seems to be in a good place mentally, so much so that there are high hopes about his return to his All-Star form.

Simmons was shut down for the rest of the season last March after it was discovered that he has a nerve impingement in his back. He has been rehabbing ever since then with the plan to get him ready for next campaign’s training camp.

Now, according to the latest updates, Simmons is set to be evaluated in May to determine where he is now in his rehab. The Nets star, who had back surgery last May 2022, could end up having another surgery if he doesn’t improve his health. Nonetheless, that is only the last resort and is considered an unlikely option as things currently stand.

“There will be an assessment around the start of May, and if he [feels] exponentially worse or no improvement, that could end up an option. But every sign has indicated that that won’t be the case,” a source told the New York Post.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

As mentioned, there is also strong belief within Ben Simmons’ camp that he is on track to full recovery. His group reportedly likes his current mentality, which bodes well for his rehab.

“The group around Ben has noticed a complete change in Ben’s focus and mentality [through] this rehab and how he has attacked it and engaged with everything and there is a lot of belief in him being able to return to his All-Star form,” the New York Post sourced added.

Nets fans are definitely wishing for the best for Ben Simmons in his recovery journey. There are doubts about his future with the team, but if he shows great improvement pn his health, maybe Brooklyn will be motivated to give him another chance.