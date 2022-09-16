The Brooklyn Nets announced the signings of David Duke Jr. and Chris Chiozza Friday morning.

Duke Jr. signed a two-way deal with Brooklyn last season after going undrafted out of Providence. He returns to the Nets on another two-way after reports said he was holding out for a standard deal.

The guard appeared in 22 games for Brooklyn last season, averaging 4.7 points and 3.0 rebounds per game on 24.3 percent shooting from three. He started 13 of those contests, showing flashes of high-level perimeter defense. The 22-year-old also played in 13 G-League games for the Long Island Nets, averaging 16.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game on 30.3 percent shooting from three.

David Duke Jr. joins Wake Forest guard Alondes Williams as Brooklyn’s second two-way player. Those deals can be converted to a standard contract at any time, the same as Kessler Edwards late last season.

Brooklyn signed Chiozza to what is likely an Exhibit 10 contract. The point guard played 40 games for Brooklyn during the 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 seasons, averaging 5.1 points and 3.0 assists per game on 33.7 percent shooting from three.

The Florida product then moved on to Golden State, where he won a championship last season. He appeared in 34 games for the Warriors, averaging 2.0 points and 1.9 assists per game on 32.1 percent shooting from three. The 26-year-old showed promise as a distributor initiating the offense early in his Brooklyn tenure but has failed to recapture that production since.

Chris Chiozza will compete for a roster spot at Nets training camp. If cut, the guard can re-sign with Brooklyn’s G-League affiliate and receive a bonus of up to $50,000.

Brooklyn now has 18 of its 20 maximum training camp spots filled. The Nets have 12 players on standard contracts, one partially guaranteed (Edmond Sumner), three non-guaranteed (Markeiff Morris, Yuta Watanabe, Chiozza), and a pair of two-ways. UNLV forward Donovan Williams is rumored to have agreed to an Exhibit 10 with Brooklyn, although it has not been officially announced.