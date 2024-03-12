The Brooklyn Nets are nearing full strength as they attempt to make a play-in push with 17 games left in the season. After missing three games due to a right ankle sprain, Cam Johnson is expected to play Wednesday vs. the Orlando Magic.
Johnson injured his ankle in the opening minutes of a March 5 win over the Philadelphia 76ers. His return comes after Brooklyn recently welcomed back Cam Thomas (right ankle/midfoot sprain) and Day'Ron Sharpe (right wrist contusion) from injuries.
Before being sidelined, the 6-foot-8 sharpshooter looked the best he had all season during a pair of matchups with the Atlanta Hawks. Johnson averaged 26.0 points on 16-of-27 shooting from the field, 11-of-18 from three, and 9-of-10 from the free-throw line in two critical victories.
“It was unfortunate, but I think he’s handled it very, very well,” Nets interim head coach Kevin Ollie said of Johnson's injury. “I know he wants to be out on the court and help us win and help our team, keep building this culture that we’re starting to establish and I think he wants to be out there. So just him understanding that injuries are a part of it and how you bounce back, how you respond is about being a pro.
“And I think he’s doing that to the best of his abilities, following his rehab regimen. I think he’s ready to go. Hopefully, he’ll be able to play well [the rest of the season] and more after that.”
Cam Johnson's 2023-24 season with Nets
After signing a four-year, $94.5 million contract, Johnson has struggled to stay on the floor this season. The 28-year-old missed the entire preseason due to a left hamstring strain. He then strained his left calf in the season opener, sidelining him for seven games, before missing four games in late January due to a left adductor injury.
Johnson has averaged 13.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists on 45.3 percent shooting over 49 appearances this season. He's converted 39.6 percent of a career-high 6.2 three-point attempts per game.
The Nets went 1-2 in Johnson's absence, with letdown losses against the Detroit Pistons and Charlotte Hornets before a convincing 120-101 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers Sunday. They enter the Orlando matchup three and a half games back of Atlanta for the Eastern Conference's final play-in spot.