More bad news on the injury front for the Nets...

The Brooklyn Nets will remain shorthanded Thursday versus the Cleveland Cavaliers, with Cam Johnson (left adductor tightness) and Lonnie Walker IV (left hamstring strain) sidelined for the second straight game.

Johnson and Walker exited during Monday's loss to the Golden State Warriors and did not return. Head coach Jacque Vaughn said Tuesday that both players received MRIs that were still being assessed.

The wing duo joins Dorian Finney-Smith and Day'Ron Sharpe on the injury report. Finney-Smith, who has been a fixture in trade rumors ahead of Thursday's deadline, has missed the team's last five games due to an ankle sprain and is considered day-to-day. Sharpe has been out for over a month due to a hyperextended knee and has not yet progressed past individual workouts with coaches.

Rookie wing Jalen Wilson will remain in line for extended minutes with Cam Johnson, Dorian Finney-Smith and Lonnie Walker IV sidelined. The second-round pick played 20 minutes during Tuesday's loss to the Dallas Mavericks, posting 10 points, four rebounds, two assists, and a steal on 2-of-3 shooting from three in 18 minutes.

Ben Simmons will continue to fill in as a backup center behind Nic Claxton with Sharpe sidelined. The three-time All-Star has made three appearances since returning from a three-month absence due to a nerve impingement in his back, averaging 6.3 points, 8.7 rebounds and 7.7 assists in 17.4 minutes per game.

Following a 3-1 stretch, back-to-back losses to the Warriors and Mavericks have dropped the Nets to 10 games under five .500. Brooklyn will close out a five-game homestand against the Cavaliers, San Antonio Spurs and Boston Celtics.