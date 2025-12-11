Jordan Poole has not played for the New Orleans Pelicans since Nov. 4 due to a left quad strain. Now, after missing over a month's worth of action, it appears as if Poole could make his return on Thursday night against the Portland Trail Blazers.

For the first time in weeks, Poole has had his status upgraded to questionable ahead of this game against Portland, signaling the team's optimism about his chances of playing.

This is the first time Poole has been listed as questionable, with an injury timeframe that is longer than what was initially described.

When the injury was first announced, the team downplayed the severity of Poole's injury by saying he would be re-evaluated in a week. Over two weeks after their initial injury diagnosis for Poole, the Pelicans cleared the guard for on-court basketball activities with still no clear timetable for his eventual return.

Although the Pelicans have remained silent about Poole's progression and his injury status, Wednesday's announcement of the team listing him as questionable for Thursday's game is certainly a step in the right direction.

This has been a forgettable season for the Pelicans to this point, as they are 3-22 overall. Since Poole's injury, the team has gone 2-16, recently losing 135-132 to the San Antonio Spurs on Monday.

Before his injury, Poole was averaging 17.3 points and 3.4 assists per game while shooting 35.4 percent from the floor and 33.9 percent from 3-point range. Rookie guard Jeremiah Fears has taken over the lead point guard position in Poole's absence, and it appears as if this will be his role moving forward, likely pushing the former NBA champion guard to the bench.

As a result of Fears' emergence in New Orleans, many around the league have started to keep an eye on what Poole's future with the organization will look like. Although the Pelicans traded CJ McCollum in a package to acquire Poole this past offseason, his status with New Orleans has suddenly come into question.

Poole will make $31.8 million this season and $34 million next season before becoming an unrestricted free agent in 2027, which is why he could wind up having some suitors before Feb. 5. After all, he is a former NBA champion with the Warriors and was a key scoring weapon for them off the bench.

The Pelicans will certainly have some decisions to make about Poole ahead of the trade deadline, along with other key talents like Trey Murphy III, Herb Jones, and Jose Alvarado.

Further updates on Poole's status for Thursday's game against the Trail Blazers will be provided by the team later in the day.