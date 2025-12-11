With rumors around Detroit Tigers star pitcher Tarik Skubal, the 29-year-old has had his name thrown around in trade speculation, even if he's coming off back-to-back AL Cy Young awards. While some would believe that the Tigers' pitcher in Skubal would be untouchable, the latest reporting from ESPN suggests otherwise on the status of a potential move.

In ESPN's latest column talking about the recent Winter Meetings, there was a section where each reporter spoke about the “most interesting thing” they heard during the week in Orlando, Florida. Jorge Castillo would focus on talking about Skubal, saying flat out that a trade involving him is “likely.”

“That a Tarik Skubal trade is likely,” Castillo wrote. “Here's what we know: Detroit Tigers president of baseball operations Scott Harris can shut down speculation by simply saying he is not trading Skubal, and he has not done that. Instead, he noted this week that there aren't any “untouchables” on his roster. Trading the best pitcher in baseball when you're trying to compete would upset the fan base, but the Tigers, knowing re-signing Skubal next winter is unlikely, appear open to it.”

As Castillo mentioned, besides hearing that a deal is likely for Skubal, Detroit's president of baseball operations in Scott Harris, wouldn't answer fully if Skubal is “untouchable,” instead saying that there aren't any on the roster. It seems that after the Winter Meetings, as Castillo suggests, talks about a Skubal trade have heated up.

If there's also one aspect that Castillo mentioned that will likely be true, it's that the fanbase will be irate if Skubal is traded after posting another award-winning season, throwing a 2.21 ERA, 241 strikeouts, and having a 13-6 record. At any rate, the Tigers are looking to improve after finishing 87-75 last season, losing in the divisional round to the Seattle Mariners.