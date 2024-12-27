Brooklyn Nets forward Noah Clowney showed flashes of two-way dominance during an NBA call-up to end his rookie season. The 2023 first-round pick has stepped into an expanded role during his sophomore campaign. His increased minutes have brought ups and downs, but his potential continues to be evident.

Clowney helped keep the Nets' offense afloat during Thursday's 111-105 win over the Milwaukee Bucks. The 20-year-old posted 20 points and two assists while draining a career-high six threes on nine attempts. Clowney is shooting 38.7 percent from three on 5.0 attempts per game this season, ranking third among 57 players age 22 or younger.

“[I've seen] a lot more confidence and him starting to understand the game,” Cam Johnson said of Clowney after the Bucks win. “He played 30 minutes today. He's out there and he's figure it out. He's so young, he's got time, but we need him to step up now, and that's what he's been doing. He adds a good dimension in that he can shoot the ball, space the floor, defend at the rim and move his feet on the perimeter. So what he's been able to bring to the table has been good for us.”

“And his in-game maturity is coming along. I'm proud of him in that regard in that he stepped up and he's willing to take big shots… He works so hard, keeps his head down and works. He's a good kid and a good teammate. His future is so bright. He doesn't even really know it yet, I don't think.”

With Ben Simmons replacing Dennis Schroder as the Nets' starting point guard, Clowney's floor-spacing has become more integral.

Noah Clowney turning in career-best shooting stretch with Nets

The Alabama product has averaged 12.4 points — the second-highest on the team — while shooting 40 percent from three on 7.0 attempts per game over five games since the team traded Schroder. He's shown brief flashes of attacking closeouts off the dribble, something he'll need to improve at to excel at power forward long-term.

Defensively, Clowney has often been tasked with guarding one through five, with Brooklyn switching on the perimeter. While there have been noticeable growing pains, the Nets' coaching staff has liked how the second-year forward has competed.

“He's trying to do the right things,” said head coach Jordi Fernandez. “He's letting it fly. Also, defensively, he's finding a way to be physical without fouling. There's things that he can clean up, but it's a process. You have to go through it. I just warned him mentally to control the ups and downs. We believe in him… And he's been amazing.

“The whole summer is paying off right now. He had an amazing summer. And that's the culture we want to establish: work, get one percent better, care about your teammates, connect with them, do what's best for the team, and we'll be in a good place.”

Clowney turned in one of his worst performances of the season during a Dec. 16 blowout loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, posting two points on 1-of-4 shooting in 17 minutes. He's come into his own since then while starting Brooklyn's last three games in place of Dorian Finney-Smith, who has been sidelined by a calf injury.

He credited a self-imposed attitude adjustment for his recent success.

“My main goal since the Cleveland game has been to be better energy-wise for my team,” Clowney said. “A lot of body language issues I had, and I’m trying to be an energy-giver. I feel like — I was told — [there’s] no neutral energy. It’s either bad or good. So try to give good energy. So that’s been my main goal, as far as how I play. You make shots sometimes, you don’t make shots sometimes. Do what you can on the defensive end. Just try to control what you can… Just be confident, play hard and live with the results is pretty much what I’m doing.”