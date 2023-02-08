The Brooklyn Nets have seemingly found a potential star in second-year shooting guard Cam Thomas. Now, with his recent performance, he is getting MVP chants from the Nets fans.

Amid star point guard Kyrie Irving’s trade saga, the Nets were forced to look elsewhere for firepower on the offense. To the shock of many within the basketball world, Cam Thomas has been the one to take over.

Following a lackluster rookie season that saw Thomas average 8.5 points per game over 67 games, expectations were not high for him on offense. And for much of his second season, that proved to be the case.

Outside of a few strong performances, Thomas at times struggled on offense. But over his past two games that has not been the case.

Through the Nets last two games, he has scored a total of 91 points. With his performance, he has joined LeBron James in the record books.

Now as the Nets take on the Phoenix Suns, Thomas is once again putting on a show. In turn, the Nets fans are giving him MVP-type praise.

During the third quarter, as Cam Thomas went to the free throw line, he was greeted with MVP chants from the crowd.

Nets fans giving Cam Thomas MVP chants 🗣 pic.twitter.com/DKMT32rV2Y — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 8, 2023

With his recent string of performances, the MVP chants are only fitting.

Thomas finished Tuesday’s matchup with yet another major performance. While the Nets walked away with the loss, Thomas stuffed the stat sheet. In total, he recorded 43 points, five rebounds, three assists, and one block.

Upon the return of Kevin Durant, and the debuts of Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finley-Smith, Cam Thomas will likely see his role within the offense decrease. But at the moment, he shows no signs of slowing down.