The Brooklyn Nets have seemingly found a potential star in second-year shooting guard Cam Thomas. Now, with his recent performance, he is getting MVP chants from the Nets fans.

Amid star point guard Kyrie Irving’s trade saga, the Nets were forced to look elsewhere for firepower on the offense. To the shock of many within the basketball world, Cam Thomas has been the one to take over.

Following a lackluster rookie season that saw Thomas average 8.5 points per game over 67 games, expectations were not high for him on offense. And for much of his second season, that proved to be the case.

Outside of a few strong performances, Thomas at times struggled on offense. But over his past two games that has not been the case.

Through the Nets last two games, he has scored a total of 91 points. With his performance, he has joined LeBron James in the record books.

Now as the Nets take on the Phoenix Suns, Thomas is once again putting on a show. In turn, the Nets fans are giving him MVP-type praise.

During the third quarter, as Cam Thomas went to the free throw line, he was greeted with MVP chants from the crowd.

Are you 1000% an NBA fan?

🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch newsletter.

*Sign up now and receive your own one-of-a-kind ClutchPoints photoshop with yourself and your favorite player!

RECOMMENDED
cam thomas, kyrie irving, brooklyn nets, leBron James

Nets rising star Cam Thomas matches wild LeBron James record not seen in 18 years

Angelo Guinhawa ·

Kevin Durant Nets injury

Kevin Durant gets telling injury update amid month-long absence

Erik Slater ·

Dorian Finney-Smith, Kyrie Irving, Mavs, Nets

Dorian Finney-Smith’s parting message to Mavs after Kyrie Irving trade with Nets

Angelo Guinhawa ·

With his recent string of performances, the MVP chants are only fitting.

Thomas finished Tuesday’s matchup with yet another major performance. While the Nets walked away with the loss, Thomas stuffed the stat sheet. In total, he recorded 43 points, five rebounds, three assists, and one block.

Upon the return of Kevin Durant, and the debuts of Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finley-Smith, Cam Thomas will likely see his role within the offense decrease. But at the moment, he shows no signs of slowing down.