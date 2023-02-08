Cam Thomas really matched two LeBron James records in a span of two days after the Brooklyn Nets traded Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks.

On Monday, Thomas exploded for 47 points against the Los Angeles Clippers to become the second-youngest player in NBA history to have a back-to-back 40-piece. The 21-year-old had a 44-point explosion over the weekend against the Washington Wizards. James is only 69 days younger that Thomas when he achieved the same feat.

Then on Tuesday against the Phoenix Suns, Thomas seemingly picked up where he left off Monday with a hot start. In the first half of the contest, he made 24 points and became the first player aged 21 or younger to score at least 20 points in four straight halves since LeBron did so in 2005, per ESPN Stats & Info.

Cam Thomas has clearly been unleashed since the Kyrie Irving trade, and it’s no surprise why fans are ecstatic about it. After all, it seems the team has already found their Irving replacement in the youngster.

While it remains to be seen if Thomas can maintain his production, especially when Kevin Durant returns from injury, the fact remains that he has proven himself to be a capable scorer who can step up on the big stage.

As for his latest record, we’ll see if he’ll be happy to be mentioned alongside LeBron James once again. After all, the Nets rising star did say he’d be happier if he matches a Kobe Bryant record since he is a huge “Kobe guy.”