Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas has not had a typical career arc through his first two NBA seasons.

After a chaotic, Covid-laden rookie year in 2021-22, Thomas struggled to crack Brooklyn's rotation following the trades of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving last season. The late-season benching came after the 2021 first-round pick tied LeBron James as the youngest player in NBA history to score 40-plus points in three consecutive games.

It was a surprise Monday when Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn started Thomas in place of the injured Cam Johnson for Brooklyn's preseason opener. The 21-year-old responded by pouring in a game-high 26 points during a 129-126 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. Thomas said improved communication with Vaughn has aided his development entering 2023-24.

“Yeah I’d probably just say (I'm) more comfortable with the coach,” he said. “But as far as playing, I’ve been comfortable. I really just know what coach expects. He came in filling in for our last coach, so I was feeling everything out (last season).”

“So having a full training camp, knowing what he expects, knowing how he wants the team run, that’s really helped me a lot. So it really helped me with what I want to work on this summer. But as far as playing I’ve been comfortable. Since rookie year I’ve been comfortable. It’s just opportunity, that's all. Just trying to keep it going from here.”

Nets: Cam Thomas starts preseason strong

Thomas again displayed his elite microwave scoring ability Monday, pouring in 17 third-quarter points. That included a stretch where he drained a three on three consecutive possessions.

Cam Thomas and Austin Reaves gets into a pure hooper battle pic.twitter.com/1v5URJ61gG — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) October 10, 2023

However, Vaughn was vocal last season that he expects more from Thomas than high-level isolation scoring. The LSU product had a ways to go as a playmaker and defender, and until he committed to improving in those areas, the coach showed his willingness to let him sit on the bench.

Thomas appears to be turning a corner entering this season. Several team-oriented skills Vaughn had harped on last year were quickly on display Monday. Thomas' points with the first unit came within the flow of the offense, draining a spot-up corner three before hitting a pair of decisive pull-ups.

He also tallied two assists in the first half, finding a cutting Ben Simmons for an and-one before dropping a dime to Harry Giles late in the shot clock.

Looking ahead

While his defense still leaves much to be desired, there was a noticeable uptick in engagement. Vaughn said the third-year guard will be rewarded for his commitment to playing team basketball.

“He can flat-out score the basketball,” the coach said postgame. “But I look at the other things, and he knows that. What were the box-outs? Was he running hard? Is he communicating with his teammates? Did he know where he was supposed to be on the floor? The other things matter in a team setting. In golf, in tennis, then you can bring your own ball and your own shoes and your racket, but we play a team sport.”

“He’s done a really good job of understanding how to fit his game into the Brooklyn Nets, and how he still can flourish playing team basketball… So those things he’s really taken strides in and give him a lot of credit. And with credit comes playing time.”

There isn't a player on Brooklyn's roster, outside of potentially Mikal Bridges, who possesses the heat-check scoring ability Thomas has already displayed during his young career. Thomas and Vaughn are now tasked with utilizing that skillset in a supporting role with Brooklyn's new-look roster.

Sometimes, that may entail spotting up or cutting off the ball with the Nets' starters. Other times, it will mean dominating the ball handling and scoring responsibilities with the second unit. Following the impressive 2023-24 debut, Ben Simmons credited Thomas' ability to grow in a team setting while maintaining his aggressive mindset as a scorer.

“He's grown tremendously over the past few months. Just his IQ, the way he's playing the game. I think he's slowed down a little bit,” Simmons said. “He's taking the right shots, finding guys when they're open, but at the same time, he's still being him. He's able to get a bucket.”