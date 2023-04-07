Obviously, NBA fans can be very opinionated. LeBron James versus Michael Jordan GOAT debate. Does Nikola Jokic have enough postseason success to warrant three consecutive regular season MVPs? But maybe the one that evokes the most passion and emotion revolves around the unveiling of new alternate jerseys. The Brooklyn Nets learned that the hard way.

Thursday, the team revealed their new City Edition uniforms, which were created by famous Brooklyn artist KAWS. These type of things tend to produce polarizing reactions, but the truly unique design ensured there would be a deluge of love-it-or-hate-it responses all over Twitter.

Introducing our 2023-24 City Edition uniform, created by KAWS 👀 pic.twitter.com/JfK9Aw9eAg — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) April 6, 2023

Let’s start with this positive, NSFW one. “Nets always have the best city edition jerseys bro holy s**t,” a Twitter user named zyaard said. Another, M.Ible Enterprises (Mik †), brought it back to New York’s basketball rivalry. “At the end of the day the Nets do better City Edition jerseys than the Knicks and that’s all that matters.”

At the end of the day the Nets do better City Edition jerseys than the Knicks and thats all that matters. — M.Ible Enterprises (Mik †) (@mikhaele_ible) April 6, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

There were many other NBA fans, though, who seemed borderline offended by the Nets’ City Edition jerseys, expecting much better quality from a big-name artist. “Did they create this with Mario Paint?” Matt Williams of TheGameDay.com Tweeted.

Thankful to not watch the nba — Nick (@NckMcC) April 7, 2023

These might actually be the ugliest uniforms I've ever seen…. gross 🤮 — Chris Cutaneo (@chriscutaneo1) April 6, 2023

The inherent problem in these type of concepts is that City Editions are intended to resonate with a particular fan base, city and culture. The result could be universal distaste but overwhelming local praise.

These new uniforms are clearly not for everyone, and that is perfectly fine. There will be an issue if Brooklyn fans feel the need to riot over them. Though, for an organization that has been under heavy fire for how the last couple years transpired, these are probably welcome talking points.