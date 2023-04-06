Tim Capurso is the Lead NFL and College Football Editor at ClutchPoints while also covering a wide range of sports. Originally from a small town in New York, Tim graduated from Assumption University in Worcester, Massachusetts in 2018 with a BA in Writing and Mass Communications. He joined ClutchPoints in 2021. The lifelong New York Giants fan now resides in enemy territory, aka the heart of Eagles country, just outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Tempers were running high among Los Angeles Lakers fans after the team’s huge loss to the rival Clippers on Wednesday night with seeding in the Western Conference on the line. One fan, wearing a Kobe Bryant jersey, appeared to get into a heated discussion with LeBron James, who was sitting on the Lakers’ bench.

LeBron James appeared to get into a heated exchange with a fan late in the Lakers loss to the Clippers 😬 (via freethrowchick) pic.twitter.com/I4rISvsfv8 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 6, 2023

It’s hard to tell what’s being said, but it sure looks like James utters some variation of “I got you one of those”, as the Lakers fan gestures to his hand, as if pointing at a ring.

But the Bryant fan appeared unsatisfied with James’ response- and The King seemed unwilling to continue the exchange any further.

As far as athlete-fan disagreements go, this one seemed relatively mild, especially given the stakes of the Lakers-Clippers showdown.

Still, the brief exchange shows that there are still Lakers fans out there who will compare James, who has won one ring in Los Angeles, to Bryant, who secured five championship rings in Hollywood.

Even Lakers owner Jeanie Buss seemingly took a subtle shot at James with a tweet, saying she missed Bryant and that he would “understand” the current situation the franchise was going through in 2022, though she later denied the tweet had anything to do with The King.

There’s no denying that Lakers fans feel at least a little bit of tension towards James at times- and losses like Wednesday’s, which carried major playoff implications, bring such tensions to the surface.

LeBron James and the Lakers will have to put the loss behind them quickly, as Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns will be coming to town on Friday night.