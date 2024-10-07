The Brooklyn Nets will be without two potential rotation pieces to start the season. Day'Ron Sharpe and Trendon Watford have each been diagnosed with a left hamstring strain after sustaining injuries during practice last week, the team announced. Sharpe will be reevaluated in six weeks, while Watford will have his status updated in two.

The injury update comes ahead of the Nets' preseason opener against the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday.

Sharpe's absence presents a blow to Brooklyn's frontcourt depth. The 22-year-old turned in the most productive season of his career last year, averaging 6.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 0.7 blocks in 15.1 minutes per game. He was dominant on the boards, posting the NBA's second-highest rebounding percentage, behind only Andre Drummond.

Meanwhile, Watford impressed in limited playing time after signing for the minimum during the 2023 offseason. Often playing a point-forward role, the 23-year-old averaged 6.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists on 52.7 percent shooting in 13.6 minutes per game. Watford is projected to step into an expanded role for the rebuilding Nets this season after signing a $2.7 million qualifying offer this summer.

How Sharpe and Watford injuries impact Nets rotation

Sharpe's injury will spare Nets head coach Jordi Fernandez from difficult rotation decisions early this season. Brooklyn had a crowded frontcourt between Nic Claxton, Ben Simmons, Noah Clowney and Sharpe. While Fernandez has said he will experiment with Simmons playing alongside Claxton, the three-time All-Star has played his best with Brooklyn when operating as a point-center in five-out lineups.

With Claxton locked in as the starting center, it would be difficult to feature both Simmons and Sharpe in extensive roles due to their lack of shooting. Sharpe's injury mitigates those concerns, at least for now.

It also opens the door for Clowney to play stretches at the five. While the 2023 first-round pick projects as a power forward long-term, he played predominately center during his time in the G-League last season. He was successful at the position for Long Island, averaging 15.6 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.7 blocks on 52 percent shooting over 34 appearances.

Watford has an outside shot to return for the start of the regular season. If not, his absence eliminates a ball-handling option. Dennis Schroder and Simmons will open the year as Brooklyn's top point guard options, with Cam Thomas playing a heavy on-ball role alongside them. Shake Milton adds veteran depth behind the trio, while Killian Hayes is expected to compete for Brooklyn's final roster spot.

Fans will get their first look at the Nets' new-look rotation when Brooklyn opens the season against the Atlanta Hawks on Oct. 23.