The NBA trade rumor mill is picking up with the 2024 draft two days away. Several Brooklyn Nets could be on the move, including fourth-year center Day’Ron Sharpe.

The Memphis Grizzlies expressed exploratory interest in Sharpe at last season’s trade deadline and have now circled back around, according to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto. The report comes after Action Network’s Matt Moore mentioned Sharpe as a name to watch for Memphis, floating a package centered on a bench wing and second round picks.

Sharpe made an impact last season after cracking Brooklyn’s rotation for the first time in his career. The 22-year-old averaged 6.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 0.7 blocks in 15.1 minutes per game.

He continued to dominate the boards, posting the NBA's second-highest rebounding percentage, behind only Andre Drummond. Sharpe also showed improvement as a short-roll playmaker, posting a 13.4 assist percentage (75th percentile among NBA big men), per Cleaning the Glass. The same can be said for his finishing, as he shot a career-high 69 percent at the rim, per Basketball Reference.

Nets' center situation could lead to Day'Ron Sharpe trade

Yet, Sharpe missed extended time due to a knee injury midway through the year and saw his minutes dip late in the season. With the former first-round pick entering the final year of his rookie contract and eligible for an extension, Brooklyn has a decision to make on his future. Several factors make Sharpe a logical trade candidate this summer.

First, the Nets are expected to offer Nic Claxton a four-year contract in the $80-$100 million range. They also just selected a promising young big man in Noah Clowney, who ate into Sharpe’s minutes in the final weeks of the season.

The Nets have been preparing themselves for the 2025 offseason, when they can open over $70 million in cap space after Ben Simmons’ contract expires. With Claxton expected to re-sign and Clowney looking like a long-term frontcourt piece, it's unclear whether they would use a portion of that cap space to re-sign Sharpe.

General manager Sean Marks may prefer to cash in on whatever value the big man has this summer. The Nets could trade Sharpe for an expiring contract and draft capital to preserve their 2025 cap space. They could also flip him for a ball handler or wing who offers a better fit alongside Claxton and Clowney.

Memphis has also previously expressed interest in Nets forward Dorian Finney-Smith, according to Scotto. If the two teams were to discuss a framework centered on Sharpe and/or Finney-Smith, the Grizzlies have several young players they could dangle in negotiations, including Santi Aldama, Ziaire Williams, Vince Williams, and Jake LaRavia.

They also have Luke Kennard on a $14.8 million team option for 2024-25, which matches Finney-Smith’s salary. The Brooklyn forward has a $15.4 million player option for 2025-26. A trade swapping him for Kennard would allow the Nets to add that number to their 2025 cap space. Memphis would likely also have to add draft compensation.

Marks has historically been very active in trade discussions in the days leading up to the draft. This year should be no different as the Nets evaluate the futures of several rotation pieces from last season.