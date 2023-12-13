Can the Nets curb their defensive woes without Dennis Smith Jr.?

The Brooklyn Nets have officially ruled out guard Dennis Smith Jr. for Wednesday's road matchup with the Phoenix Suns. The absence will mark Smith's third straight due to an upper back sprain.

After missing six games from Nov. 19-30 due to a lower back sprain, the offseason minimum signing was among Brooklyn's most productive players during last week's wins over the Orlando Magic and Atlanta Hawks. Smith averaged 11.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 2.0 steals on 53 percent shooting during the pair of victories.

Dennis Smith Jr. has been outstanding on both ends tonight. pic.twitter.com/R8vlyIHm2u — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) December 7, 2023

His tenacious point-of-attack defense provided a major boost for a Nets unit that has performed well below expectations this season. Smith played the most significant role among Brooklyn's defenders in slowing down Dejounte Murray and Trae Young during a last-second win at Atlanta.

With the first-year Net sidelined, Brooklyn's defensive deficiencies were on full display during Monday's 131-118 loss to the Sacramento Kings. The Kings set a franchise record with 25 made threes on 45 attempts. De'Aaron Fox and Malik Monk combined for 5o points on 9-of-17 shooting from behind the arc.

Brooklyn head coach Jacque Vaughn said Monday that Smith did not travel with the team for the Sacramento matchup, the first of a five-game West Coast trip.

Without Smith, the Nets will have their hands full defensively against Devin Booker at the point of attack. Bradley Beal is also expected to return to Phoenix's lineup Tuesday vs. the Golden State Warriors and could be available against Brooklyn. Things won't get any easier for the Nets' backcourt from there, with matchups against Jamal Murray and Stephen Curry looming after the Suns showdown.