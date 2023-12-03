Dennis Smith Jr. of the Nets had a perfect reaction to his comeback from a long layoff after a big win over the surging Magic.

The Brooklyn Nets aren't given the spotlight lately that they got when Kevin Durant was in town, but they are doing their best to please the hometown fans.

On Saturday, the Nets snapped the Orlando Magic's nine-game winning streak with a 129-point explosion in the Empire State. The Nets got 42 points from Mikal Bridges and 22 points from Spencer Dinwiddie on the night.

The Nets also revealed information about Ben Simmons' injury rehab plan. Cam Thomas of the Nets revealed his biggest area of growth and what he must do to improve the rest of the season.

Smith, Jr. had 10 points and 11 rebounds along with six assists on the night.

"You missed the last 6 games, you come out here and was that energy that this team needed on both ends of the floor. How were you able to do that?" Dennis Smith Jr: "I'm a savage." 😅🔥pic.twitter.com/TocNesYvTk — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 3, 2023

“First time in the building this season. Glad I got to see some Dennis Smith Jr run. He’s got to be in the rotation,” one fan espoused on X after the game.

“Dennis Smith Jr. would help this Bucks team a lot,” an adoring fan of another team added.

“He's really doing the things that separate guys from being good to being great,” Dennis Smith Jr. added about Nets teammate Mikal Bridges.

Smith Jr. played the role of floor general on the evening. He stuffed the stat sheet and made Nets fans happy during what looked like a daunting challenge heading into the game against Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner and a surging Orlando team.

The Nets signed Smith Jr., an unrestricted free agent at the time, to a one-year contract prior to the season, and the former Dallas Mavericks top ten overall pick is doing everything in his power to make it look like a good decision lately.