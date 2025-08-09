The Carolina Panthers and the Cleveland Browns are going at it in a preseason game that was mostly hyped up as Shedeur Sanders' NFL debut got a little testy early in the first half. In the first quarter, Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette and Browns safety Rayshawn Jenkins got into a scuffle that saw both players get ejected.

The two exchanged punches after the play before both were given 15-yard penalties and ejected from the game.

Xavier Legette went for the three piece straight to the double leg 🤣pic.twitter.com/B4BsWyz7Jf — Chase Justice WYFF News 4 (@ChaseJusticeTV) August 8, 2025

While the game was still going on, Legette hopped on social media to apologize to Panthers fans for making the mistake.

“Panthers nation I apologize It want (sic) happen again!! i appreCiate youu all,” he wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Legette probably wouldn't have lasted long in the game, as the Carolina starters played just two series on offense before they were pulled. However, that was enough time for Bryce Young and Tetairoa McMillan to show off their skills, and Legette missed out on a chance to do the same because of the fight. For a second year player that could use some extra reps, that isn't nothing.

Jenkins is new in Cleveland and is battling for playing time in a very talented Browns secondary, so it was very important for him to be thrown out as well and could be costly as the season approaches.

The Panthers are hoping for a big jump from Legette in year two after the South Carolina product showed flashes in his rookie year, but never put together the consistency to be a top target for Bryce Young. In the end, he caught 49 balls for 497 yards and four touchdowns, but some key drops at critical moments left a sour taste on that campaign.

Now, Legette's second season isn't off to a flying start either. However, he acknowledged the mistake afterward and has the talent to be a big asset for this Carolina passing game, and now will have a chance to rebound during the final two preseason games and into the regular season.