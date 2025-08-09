The Milwaukee Brewers' season has been full of success. From All-Star performances to standout rookies like Jacob Misiorowski, the Brewers have it all. Even their manager, Pat Murphy, has left his mark on the season, with pancakes of all things. Depending on how they utilize players like Caleb Durbin and Sal Frelick in the lineup, Milwaukee could bring home a World Series this fall.

Even with Jackson Chourio on the Brewers' injured list with a hamstring issue, they continue to win. Since he left the lineup on July 29, Milwaukee has gone 7-1 heading into their series opener against the New York Mets. Even in that game, the Brewers took a lead into the seventh inning. Their recent success is a testament to the fact that the team doesn't need its stars to win.

Having the luxury of depth has helped Murphy lead his team to success over the least two seasons. The Brewers' leader won the Manager of the Year Award last season and has a compelling case to do so again. However, his team has a couple of adjustments that could take them from the top team in the standings to a team that walks away as champions later this year.

Despite the criticism that the Brewers have received this season, people can't deny their dominance. Their offense is near the top of the league in a lot of statistics, and their pitching has pulled their weight after early injuries. Last season was a trial run for Milwaukee. Now that they have had a taste of the playoffs, the Brewers are ready to take the next step.

While Milwaukee has been a well-oiled machine, Murphy has a couple of things he could try before the postseason. Doing so gives his players confidence to adjust to a larger role.

Caleb Durbin needs to be the starting third baseman

In a year where star rookies have dominated all over MLB, Durbin has gone under the radar. Compared to Misiorowski's ascension to stardom, the infielder might as well be a ho-hum veteran. However, the 25-year-old has acclimated to the major leagues faster than anyone could have expected. A first-year player slashing .261/.344/.366 at the plate is nothing to scoff at.

Durbin's claim to fame this season was his walk-off hit to beat the Washington Nationals. However, his contributions to Murphy's lineup has helped the bottom of the order keep up with their stars. However, Durbin found himself pushed to the bench behind Anthony Seigler at third base. Both rookies have done well, but Durbin has done more than enough to earn the starting spot.

Durbin has a WAR of 2.2, which would be good for a regular player. A rookie who does so well on both sides of the ball is a testament to him and the Brewers' farm system. In the postseason, getting runners on base who can steal bags and create havoc behind an opposing pitcher is crucial. With Durbin, Murphy has a rookie who can do so, no matter where he bats in the order.

Sal Frelick needs to be the leadoff hitter in the postseason

Frelick is not a rookie, but he was one of many players to be with Milwaukee throughout their rise to prominence. Now, he is in his third season in the major leagues, on pace to set a career-high in games played for the Brewers. In addition, his numbers are up across the board. The only starter anywhere near his .298 batting average heading into Friday night's game is Isaac Collins.

In addition to his high average, Frelick is third on the team in stolen bases behind Chourio and Brice Turang. For a player who gets on base so much, Frelick has put together a compelling case to bat leadoff. Murphy's offensive scheme relies on aggressive base running and small ball. Having a runner on ahead of Chourio, William Contreras, and Christian Yelich is a huge advantage.

The one thing holding Frelick back from being a playoff leadoff batter is his experience. So far in his career, the young outfielder has just five games under his belt. However, he came up big in Milwaukee's wild card series against the New York Mets. The Brewers lost that series, but Frelick went 4-for-11 across three games. He has earned a chance to bat leadoff in the playoffs.

Misiorowski needs as many innings pitched as he can get

Misiorowski needed just five starts to get an All-Star nod. However, controversial it might have been, the rookie's dominance is undeniable. He is currently on the injured list, but a 4-1 record with a 2.70 ERA will play just about anywhere. The only issue for a pitcher entering his first playoff run is the fact that he only has 33.1 innings pitched in his major league career.

Murphy and the Brewers decided earlier this season to limit Misiorowski's innings. Milwaukee's goal is to keep him healthy so that they can unleash him in the postseason. However, a pitcher's rhythm is important as they navigate through a season. If Misiorowski doesn't have enough confidence heading into the playoffs, he could go from a weapon to a liability.

Milwaukee's pitching staff has been a triumphant success. Brandon Woodruff looked like he didn't miss a beat in his return to the Brewers. While their offense gets a lot of praise, Milwaukee's pitching staff are the true unsung heroes for the Brewers. Getting their starting rotation into the playoffs healthy is the Brewers' top priority, even if Misiorowski needs more innings.

Murphy's team is in a good position with a couple of months to go. However, making small changes around the lineup could optimize an already talented group. If it works out, the Brewers could be champions for the first time in franchise history.