Shedeur Sanders had a stellar NFL debut for the Cleveland Browns after months of chatter about his shocking draft positioning and future with the team. He completed the game with 138 passing yards, two touchdowns, and a 14/23 completion rate.

When asked if he did enough to move up the depth chart in a postgame interview, Sanders said, “ I honestly don't know, and I don't really care. Whenever it's my turn and I just gotta take advantage of it. I feel like today I did some good, some bad and I know moving forward, I won't make the same mistakes twice. So, that's not in my control. And, regardless of whatever the situation is, it is not up to me, and it is what it is. I just gott, accept whatever everything come with.”

Sanders showed off his adept decision-making early in the game. Facing 3rd and 9 from Carolina's 43-yard line, Sanders escaped the pocket under pressure from the Panthers. Scrambling to his right, he took off and reached the Panthers' 35-yard line. The play thrilled Browns fans and Sanders supporters alike, highlighting his sharp decision-making against the five-man rush and man-to-man coverage downfield.

Later on, he threw his first touchdown. Following a fumble recovery by the Browns' defense on the Panthers' punt return, Sanders found Kaden Davis for a 7-yard touchdown. He celebrated with his trademark watch gesture, a tribute to his Colorado days, as many Browns fans in the crowd joined in. Davis also was in line for another touchdown in the second quarter courtesy of a 12-yard pass from Sanders who found him in the endzone.