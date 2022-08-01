‘I don’t think he needs a jump shot’: Seth Curry gets brutally honest on Ben Simmons’ shooting

A lot has been said about Ben Simmons’ lack of shooting, with fans and experts alike considering it his biggest weakness and the only thing that’s holding him back from true dominance. However according to his Brooklyn Nets teammate Seth Curry, the Australian point forward doesn’t really need to have shooting in his arsenal.

Sure improving his free throw will help, but for Curry, Simmons doesn’t need to focus on actually being a deadeye shooter from long range. Instead, he simply needs to do what he does best and dominate using those weapons he already has.

“I don’t think he needs a jump shot. He’s just got to do what he does best – which is defend, rebound, push the ball, make plays for other people and attack the rim. When you’ve got the size and talent like him, who takes not one but two and sometimes three guys to stop him getting to the rim, that is a lot in itself,” Curry said, per The Australian.

“He’s a multiple All Star right now for a reason. If he can add knocking down free throws at a higher clip, it’s going to allow him to be unstoppable once he puts his head down.”

Ever since Ben Simmons arrived in the league back in 2016, his shooting has been a major talking point. Six years in–albeit with just four seasons of playing–and he hasn’t really made major strides in that department. With that said, Seth Curry makes a valid point about the 26-year-old using his time to strengthen his current weapons instead of chasing something he doesn’t possess.

It’s better not to have high hopes on Simmons making big improvements as a shooter, but there is no doubt he can still elevate his game as a rim-attacking point-forward who uses his size to create mismatches.

Curry knows Simmons’ return will be challenging after a year off due to injury, but hopefully, he’ll be able to go through it and develop into the player the Nets envision him to be.