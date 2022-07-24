Ben Simmons’ entire 2021 – 22 season was a roller coaster of emotions for both Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers fans. The Australian point guard started the season on the bench as he was locked in a holdout with the Sixers. Eventually, he was traded to the Nets. Unfortunately, Simmons continued to miss the rest of the season due to a combination of back issues and mental health.

Despite missing the entire season, one of Ben Simmons’ Nets teammates still believes he can successfully make a comeback. Speaking to reporters, Seth Curry admitted that Simmons’ path back to action will have a lot of challenges, but that he has been making significant strides in practice, per The Age.

“I don’t know specifically what he has been through, mentally – that’s hard for me to comment on – but having that year off, having that time off, of competing and playing five-on-five basketball is going to be just as hard … just taking some time and getting re-acclimated to playing high-level basketball, but he is a special talent, has all the skills. The Nets need him on the floor.”

Curry also pointed out that Simmons has been hitting the practice facilities as of late, and is working on his shooting (!) and just general body workout. He would go on to stress that the Nets absolutely need his defense and playmaking to succeed next season.

Coming back to professional play after missing a full season of action is not an easy task. Couple that with the drama surrounding the Nets right now, and it’s surely a chaotic time for Ben Simmons. Hopefully, the former All-Star point guard comes back better than ever.