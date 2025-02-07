The Brooklyn Nets will host the Miami Heat Friday night at Barclays Center. While league sources have told ClutchPoints the Nets and Ben Simmons will negotiate a buyout, the three-time All-Star is not on the team's status report for the matchup.

Here's everything we know about Simmons' playing status vs. the Heat.

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Ben Simmons playing status for Nets-Heat

The Nets — who are tanking for a top draft pick — and Simmons are expected to negotiate a buyout in the coming week, allowing him to join a playoff contender as he attempts to earn a new contract. However, the team has yet to comment on the situation. Simmons' omission from the status report indicates he's in line to play vs. the Heat, barring an update between now and tipoff.

The veteran floor general recently returned from a five-game absence due to an illness and lower back injury management. He's averaged 5.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 5.3 assists in 21.7 minutes per game over his last three appearances.

While his production pales in comparison to his Philadelphia 76ers days, Simmons could be a valuable addition to a playoff contender looking to bolster its second unit. His ball-handling, facilitation and size as a perimeter defender will command interest on the buyout market.

However, because his salary ($40.3M) exceeds the non-taxpayer mid-level exception ($12.8M), he will not be eligible to sign with teams over the first apron. Those teams include the Phoenix Suns, Minnesota Timberwolves, Boston Celtics, New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers, Milwaukee Bucks and Denver Nuggets.

The Cleveland Cavaliers, Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Clippers are said to be interested in signing the former No. 1 pick. But for now, Simmons remains on the Nets roster and is in line to play against the Heat.