2025 will be an important year for the New England Patriots due to a number of factors. First off, it's new head coach Mike Vrabel's first year in charge of the team, returning to the place where he made his name as a player. Vrabel brought back offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. The longtime Patriots assistant will be in charge of sophomore quarterback Drake Maye's development. According to team beat reporter Mike Kadlick on X (formerly Twitter), Maye had a “complete 180°” during Wednesday's first joint session against the Washington Commanders.

“#Patriots joint practice with the Commanders is over,” posted Kadlick on the social media platform. “A complete 180° from last year’s first joint with the Eagles. Great day from Drake Maye. Competitive all around. An impressive day from NEP against a team that played in the NFCCG last year.”

New England fans will certainly be heartened to hear that Maye's progression is continuing. During his rookie campaign in 2024, the former third overall pick steadily improved as the season moved along. Now, the hope is that he will finally fill the void left behind by Tom Brady when he left after the 2019 season. Can Maye make a sophomore season leap in Foxboro?

Can Drake Maye take big leap in sophomore season with Patriots?

Article Continues Below

Wednesday's session against the Commanders was certainly a fun one to watch for Patriots fans. Maye's performance was mentioned by multiple reporters on X, as McDaniels looks to build his latest Patriots offense around the former North Carolina Tar Heel. Maye has also shown the athletic prowess that made him so highly sought after in the draft process. New England reporter Zack Cox broke down Maye's red-zone performance on the social media platform as well.

“Another strong stretch from Maye in red-zone 11s: -Back-shoulder TD to Boutte at the pylon to beat tight coverage; -Over-the-shoulder would-be TD to Henderson that was dropped; -TD to Henry,” reported Cox after Wednesday's session.

Maye already has a strong rapport with veteran tight end Hunter Henry, as the former Los Angeles Charger led the team in receptions last season. Hearing that his connection with other skill players like running back TreVeyon Henderson and wide receiver Kayshon Boutte continues to blossom is yet another positive sign. Will these signs continue as Maye starts year two of his NFL career? The eyes of New England are upon him as he tries to live up to Brady's legacy. No pressure, kid.